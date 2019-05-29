Jennifer Lopez Confesses That She Isn’t In a Rush To Plan Wedding To Alex Rodriguez

It looks like Jennifer Lopez isn’t in a hurry to get married. The singer/actress recently told Entertainment Tonight that she hasn’t invested a lot of time into planning her wedding to her fiance, former Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

“We really see this as something that’s gonna be forever, and we’re gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed,” Lopez said to ET’s Nancy O’Dell.

Lopez went on to add that she has been looking into planning some aspects of her nuptials but revealed that her busy schedule has been a hindrance.

Her upcoming projects include a movie and a solo tour. The movie, Hustlers, is set to come out later this year. As The Blast reports, in early May, Lopez was photographed shooting scenes from the film in New York City alongside Cardi B, one of her co-stars. Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles are also in the movie among other notable actresses.

Lopez will also be busy this summer with a string of concerts that are being called the “It’s My Party Tour.” As People Magazine notes, the tour is meant to celebrate her 50th birthday which will be on July 24. She recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at some of the costume designs and it looks like fans won’t be disappointed. In the video, Lopez reveals that they’ll be elaborate and will include lots of sparkles and feathers as one can expect from an entertainer of her caliber.

“It’s going to be a concert tour, but my aim is to make it feel like an intimate party as well,” she said of the tour in her interview with ET.

“We’re all celebrating together. We’re dancing, we’re singing, we’re having a good time. I want to create a different atmosphere than normal just watch me do my thing. I want it to be interactive.”

It’s clear that Lopez is a very busy woman and that leaves very little time to plan a wedding that will likely be a high-profile celebrity event. But Alex Rodriguez has shown that he’s very supportive of his fiancee’s career; fans have seen him cheering her on in the audience while she performs and posting heartwarming Instagram captions about her. As Hola notes, during an interview with Jimmy Fallon, she also gushed about how “loving” and “supportive” he is. So, it appears that Rodriguez is willing to wait for the time when both their schedules are open enough to fit in a wedding.