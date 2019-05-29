Here’s When ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Returns In 2019

Season 5 of 'Fear the Walking Dead' will return in June.

It has been some time since AMC’s The Walking Dead concluded its ninth season. Now fans are looking forward to the other Walking Dead series that airs between each season of The Walking Dead: Fear the Walking Dead.

Season 4 concluded when Morgan (Lennie James) and his group decided to continue to look for survivors and help out wherever possible. This came into play after a story arc saw the group come into contact with an antagonist who was intent on not helping survivors, leaving them to fend for themselves. In the process, the weak would be culled and only the strong would survive. However, Morgan’s group decided that they would rather aid the weak and be compassionate human beings rather than allow those who needed help to perish.

Season 5 promises to continue with this new story arc when the show premieres on Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m., according to Entertainment Weekly.

What can fans expect to see in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead?

According to Fear‘s showrunner, Ian Goldberg, Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead will take place a couple of months after the close of Season 4. Season 5 will open in the middle of one of the group’s rescue missions. This mission will also take them into “an entirely new and strange and dangerous environment that they’ve never been to before.”

In addition, this mission will introduce a plane in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, something that was hinted at in the Season 5 trailer.

Ryan Green / AMC

Another character will also make the long trek from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead in Season 5. Dwight (Austin Amelio), who was told to leave Alexandria by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), will show up in Fear‘s landscape and Season 5 will likely show how he deals with his introduction of the new group, of which involves the familiar face of Morgan. As yet, it is unclear whether Dwight has managed to locate his wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista), or not during his journey.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of Fear the Walking Dead can also look forward to more humor in Season 5. Which means that while the dead will continue to be an issue in the upcoming season, the characters will likely have learned how to deal with the problems they encounter as a result of the infected in a much more humorous way.

Loading...

You can view the Season 5 clip for Fear the Walking Dead below.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on June 2 at 9 p.m.