Bella Hadid Busts Out Of Black Latex Bra, Tugs At Mini Skirt Above Thigh-High Stockings

For a supermodel who recently graced the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet in a billowing gown, Bella Hadid is proving to be quite the chameleon. The 22-year-old’s May 28 Instagram update couldn’t be farther from her starlet look earlier this month. In fact, it’s rendering her a little unrecognizable.

Today sees Bella going futuristic. Her caption has hinted at it. Her outfit has more than confirmed it. In an edgy, eye-catching outfit of mixed-up latex and leather, Bella is dressed head-to-toe in blacks. Her bustier bra comes as a glossy latex number. It’s pushed up, cleavage-flaunting, and definitely racy. A matte leather mini skirt and oversized hooded jacket contrast the lingerie. With plenty of space between the bra and skirt, Bella is showcasing her impossibly toned abs. Her thighs are also on show – the skirt leaves some space before another part of the outfit takes over. The model’s long legs are partially covered by thigh-high stockings with embossed lines on them. They, in turn, lead to black leather stilettos.

It’s a lot to look at, but fans would likely agree that it’s worth it. The futuristic look is completed by statement, Matrix-like shades and choppy black bangs. Bella is standing confidently with a slight lean towards the right, and she’s using her right hand to tug at the mini skirt.

With the studio-like setting, wood-paneled floors, and flowers in a vase behind her, Bella and her shoot are proving quite the hit.

Fan comments have been pouring in. They included comments from celebrities.

“Oh ok!!” came from Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin.

“i can’t even begin to process this..” one fan wrote.

Many fans commented that they miss Bella’s dark hair. The model is naturally light-haired.

Today’s update comes after a flurry of media scrutiny over Bella’s recent activities in the French Riviera. Following her Cannes appearance on May 17, Bella traveled to the resort town of Monaco. The 77th Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco has attracted quite the celebrity crowd this year. Alongside Olivia Culpo, Kris Jenner, and Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey, the A-Listers flocking to this coastal location included Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. The two models were papped sipping champagne off a mega yacht just three days ago. They were joined by Kendall’s mother Kris and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Luka Sabbat.

Frolick on ocean waters she might, but Bella remains dedicated to her career. Her Fashion Week appearances see her pull long hours – similar is likely the case for her photo shoots.

Today’s snap had racked up over 210,000 likes within two hours of being posted. Bella has 24.5 million Instagram followers.