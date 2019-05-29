‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Celebrates Memorial Day Weekend At Jax Taylor’s New House

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently moved into their new home.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may have just moved into their new home in Los Angeles but that didn’t stop them from throwing a Memorial Day cookout over the holiday weekend.

According to a report from The Daily Dish on May 28, Taylor and Cartwright enjoyed some fun in the sun with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Lala Kent, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, and Kristen Doute, and during the bash, a number of the show’s cast members shared photos of the couple’s new home on their Instagram pages.

As the outlet explained, the majority of Taylor and Cartwright’s party appeared to be taking place in their large backyard, which features a pool, spa, cabana, and outdoor kitchen area, and at one point, a number of people were seen playing corn hole as others enjoyed floating around in the pool.

There were even a few dogs wandering around, including Taylor and Cartwright’s two pooches and Doute’s pups.

During the party, Taylor’s fiancee took a photo of him and four of his guy friends standing by their pool with their cabana and a TV playing Friends in the background. As some may have seen, the couple has a deck off of their master suite, which is likely where Cartwright snapped the pic.

While a number of other photos were also shared on Instagram, they were all posted in the Vanderpump Rules star’s Stories section instead of their main pages.

Taylor and Cartwright have had their hands full in recent months. Not only did the couple buy and move into their new home, they’ve also been planning for their wedding in Kentucky, which is less than one month away.

As Vanderpump Rules fans have likely heard, a number of the show’s stars, including Tom Sandoval, Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Taylor, Cartwright, and Doute, have all recently purchased homes in The Valley area of Los Angeles and appear to be in close proximity of one another.

Prior to their moves, the majority of the cast was living in West Hollywood near their jobs at SUR Restaurant.

While Scheana Marie recently purchased a home in California as well, her new place is located in Palm Springs, which is about two hours away from her co-stars’ new homes. As fans saw during Season 7, Scheana also has a rented apartment in Marina Del Ray in Los Angeles, where she spends the majority of her time.

The eighth season of Vanderpump Rules is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.