Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Mariah Ponders A Huge Change

New The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Mariah may make a significant change for herself moving forward.

Ever since Hilary (Mishael Morgan) died last year, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) took over her spot as the host on GC Buzz. Before that, Mariah worked for Hilary, and she would occasionally serve as co-host depending on Hilary’s mood that day.

Recently, Mariah has dealt with a scary stalker who confronted her last week, and it sounds like Mariah may have taken some of the man’s words to heart. According to SheKnows Soaps, Mariah tells Sharon (Sharon Case) that she’s rethinking the whole talk show host gig. After ruminating about what the deranged fan said, Mariah realizes that perhaps she will be able to do something different with her life. Sharon lets her daughter know that it’s never too late for a fresh start, and Mariah seems like she’s considering doing something else for work, which is a bit odd since the stalker was entirely wrong for harassing Mariah.

However, it does seem like something may be on the horizon for the GC Buzz host because Y&R head writer Josh Griffith spoke with Soap Opera Digest about summer storylines in Genoa City, and he teased that both Mariah and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) have to figure out how to have a work/life balance.

Griffith said, “Mariah and Tessa will struggle to balance their personal and professional lives.”

While both women have demanding jobs right now, it could become even more of a problem if Mariah embarks on a brand new professional journey. It looks like Tessa may get another chance at a music career because of Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) gratefulness over how Tessa helped with Dina (Marla Adams), The Inquisitr reported. More music and an album for Tessa may end up meaning a tour for Tessa, and starting a brand new job could mean Mariah will not have any time away from work to go on tour with her girlfriend should that happen.

Of course, Mariah needs to soul search and make sure that she is considering leaving her job because she genuinely wants to instead of allowing a stalker to shame her into making a career change. While Mariah essentially fell into the hosting position after Hilary died, it does not mean that she took the job without wanting it. This possible change is a lot for Mariah to think about, and hopefully, Tessa will have some encouraging words to help Mariah come to the decision that is best for her future.