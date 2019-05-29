‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Aims For More Humor, According To The Stars

As Season 5 approaches, some of the actors reveal details about the upcoming season.

With less than a week to go until the Season 5 premiere of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, fans are wondering how the next season will play out compared to previous seasons. And, according to the actors involved, fans can look forward to more optimism and humor in Season 5 than previously seen in Fear the Walking Dead.

According to Cinema Blend, while the horror of the zombie apocalypse will still be present in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, the series is aiming to bring more humor than in previous years.

“[Fear the Walking Dead] really has a new tone,” says Jenna Elfman, who plays June.

“It’s great. Have you ever seen people in crisis? They start cracking jokes… Garrett [Dillahunt and I], you know, we’ve done comedy. I think bringing some of that levity is healthy, and it also helps tell the story of the pathos more, too.”

Lennie James also spoke to Cinema Blend and noted that an elevation of humor can also be expected from his character, Morgan. While Morgan is usually a pretty serious kind of character, Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead promises to show this character with the added human element of humor. Although, James pointed out that the humorous tone for Season 5 will not be merely gags for the sake of them. Instead, the series aims to incorporate these humorous moments as a way to show how humans deal with the devastation and how they use humor as a coping mechanism during the tension.

Ryan Green / AMC

As Screen Rant also points out, the character of Morgan has had a long time, especially during his long solo walk from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead, to reflect on his life and how events have changed him.

The actor that plays Victor Strand, Colman Domingo, also reflects that Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead will show his character’s darker streak of humor.

“He’s acerbic as usual, as he will be, but I think he’s finding a bit more light. Because I think we were in the darkness the previous season, with so much loss, so it naturally follows that we have to have some humor.”

Along with this humor, fans can expect more human moments in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, according to Domingo. The actor will also be directing an upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead and has tried all of this with his Season 5 episode. Along with the expected humor, Domingo is aiming to bring moments of sisterhood and brotherhood to his episode to show that the characters are not merely surviving post-apocalypse but also thriving.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on June 2 at 9 p.m.