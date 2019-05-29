Bombshell Hannah Palmer Tugs At String Bikini In ‘Bedroom Eyes’ Snap

Something about Hannah Palmer’s latest Instagram update is likely making her fans stop in their tracks. The Maxim model has taken to the platform for a revealing picture, and it comes with some inviting words.

On May 28, the blonde bombshell updated her account. A sultry snap shows Hannah kneeling on a bed. Her bronzed skin perfectly matches wooden poles framing the furniture – likewise matching are whites from linens and Palmer’s bikini. Today’s two-piece comes daringly tiny. Hannah’s bikini top is strung, cleavage-flaunting, and it’s being very visibly tugged at. The model is using her left thumb to pull at the string between her breasts. With slightly thicker material, Hannah’s briefs complete Tuesday’s minimal outfit.

Kneeling in while wearing next to nothing she may be, but Palmer isn’t coming off as overly raunchy. Her beautiful blue-eyed gaze is toning down the hand behavior. Likewise innocent is a facial expression that’s leaning towards a smile. With her loose-flowing hair and one hand reaching for it, Hannah is as eye-catchingly sexy as she is angelic.

Her caption has heated things up, though. References to the “bedroom” are getting noticed by fans.

“Gorgeous eyes,” one fan wrote.

Another seemed more enthusiastic.

“When is our wedding?” they wrote.

Hannah was 20 when Maxim featured her as a Cover Girl competitor. While this stunner didn’t win the prize, her fans would likely argue that she should have.

“Gorgeous you are perfection” was another comment to today’s picture.

Loading...

Hannah has 679,000 Instagram followers. Lower-profile as she may be compared to the likes of Lindsey Pelas or Sara Underwood, Hannah is getting noticed. Her potential as an influencer has already been picked up on. Hannah’s bio announces her as a KO Watches model and Elite Model for Bang Energy. Today’s post may be getting noticed for the gorgeous blonde and her inviting eyes, but it comes with its mentions. Hannah has tagged both her KO Watch timepiece and her Revolve bikini.

With her signature light eyes, girly features, and sensational curves, Hannah is fast rising on the social media platform. Her updates mostly showcase swimwear, although all come with Hannah’s trademark charm. This month alone has seen the model don hot pink and bold red bikinis alongside black lingerie and suspenders. Palmer has even braved topless shots. Despite its raciness, Hannah’s recent topless snap (seen above) remained tasteful. Easier said than done on Instagram, but this girl is a pro.

Today’s snap had racked up over 19,000 likes within two hours of being posted. Fans wishing to stay updated on Palmer should follow her Instagram.