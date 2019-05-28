‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Responds To Fan Who Calls Lisa Vanderpump ‘Shady’ On Twitter, Says She Has Receipts

Kyle Richards is teasing fans of incriminating information.

As Kyle Richards and her co-stars continue to battle over Puppy Gate on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she’s remained active with her fans and followers on Twitter and in a recent tweet, she responded to a fan who labeled Lisa Vanderpump as “shady” and took aim at the lie detector test she took on last week’s episode of the show.

After seeing that the fan suggested Vanderpump’s lie detector story was “made up,” Richards suggested she would soon be breaking some major news in regard to the Puppy Gate scandal in the form of “receipts.”

“I’ll bring receipts,” Richards replied to the fan, who also noted that she liked Richards better than Vanderpump.

Throughout the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, several cast members have accused Vanderpump of leaking, or having someone else leak, a story about Dorit Kemsley which suggested she abandoned a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. Although Vanderpump has denied doing so on a number of occasions, the drama surrounding the story and who was behind it has become a focal point on the series.

In another tweet shared this week on Twitter, Richards fired back at someone who suggested life wasn’t hard for the Real Housewives, many of whom juggle their work on the show with their work outside of the show, and their children.

“Sorry but you may not realize that it is actually a job. Even though it follows our lives. We have to show up and get paid to do so. It’s a job,” she explained.

Over their past several years together on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards and Vanderpump have gone through a number of ups and downs but have always ended up back on good terms, at least until their latest dispute on Season 9. Sadly, the drama surrounding Puppy Gate appears to have torn them apart.

While some fans have held out hope for a reconciliation between them, they seem to be growing further and further apart as time goes on and when it comes to Vanderpump’s future on the show, it’s hard to say if she would ever go back.

“Lisa still hasn’t committed to either the reunion or coming back next season, so we don’t know where things stand with her,” a source close to production told the Daily Mail.

“We obviously want her at the reunion and we want her back next season.”

To see more of Richards, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.