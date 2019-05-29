Demi Rose Busts Out Of Outrageously Skimpy Bikini In Racy Instagram Photo

Demi Rose Mawby set Instagram on fire with her latest photo share.

The brunette bombshell is known for her racy social media posts and has amassed an impressive following, with a little more than 9 million people regularly tuning in to her Instagram page to feast their eyes on her skin-baring snaps.

While the Instagram sensation has a penchant for showing off her Internet-famous curves in cleavage-flaunting outfits and scanty swimwear, her latest photo was a particularly torrid one. Earlier today, Demi sent temperatures soaring with a jaw-dropping bikini shot, one that left very little to the imagination.

Posing from the sunny Formentera – the smallest of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea, where the British model is currently vacationing – Demi stripped down to a barely-there orange bikini, unabashedly flaunting her spectacular figure in the risqué attire. Slipping into an itty-bitty, triangular two-piece, the English beauty proudly showcased her killer curves in the racy string bikini.

Demi sizzled in the alluring snapshot. Photographed on the deck of a sumptuous-looking yacht, the 24-year-old stunner put all of her best assets on display – and, according to Instagram, “broke the Internet” in the process.

The minuscule bikini did very little to cover up Demi’s curvaceous figure. Almost risking a wardrobe malfunction, the gorgeous model spilled out of the outrageously skimpy two-piece, which barely censored her bountiful curves. Not one to shy away from baring it all in sun-kissed bikini snaps, the ravishing model put her insane body on full display, showing some massive cleavage in the teeny orange two-piece.

Demi cut a very seductive figure in the sweltering shot. Imaged against the backdrop of a stunning rocky outcrop, with the crystal-clear emerald sea at her back, the voluptuous model struck a sultry pose, one that put her generous décolletage and strong thighs front and center.

As she got down on her knees for the provocative shot, the Birmingham-born beauty straightened her back to push her busty assets into focus. Nearly busting out of the scanty bikini top, she flaunted her impossibly narrow waist and incredibly flat stomach, while also showcasing her curvy hips.

As many of her fans will remember, this isn’t the first time that Demi has modeled the head-turning orange bikini. The Instagram goddess showed off her hourglass figure in the daring two-piece just last week, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.

Needless to say, Demi sent pulses racing in the smoldering snapshot. Rocking a trendy pair of cateye sunglasses, she added even more spice to her sexy pose by slightly parting her naturally plump lips. To make matters even more enticing, Demi got flirty in the photo caption, writing, “Just me + you.”

As expected, her vast base of admirers was all over the new snapshot. The photo garnered close to 120,000 likes within 30 minutes of having been posted. As of this writing, the sizzling bikini shot has been live for two hours and has amassed more than 263,000 likes in addition to more than 3,100 comments.

Loading...

“Casually breaking the internet,” wrote one person, ending their message with a string of four fire emoji.

“Slaying as usual babe,” read another comment, one that began with three fire emoji.

“If this ain’t [sic] body goals idk what is,” penned a third fan.

While most of her Instagram followers piled on the praises for Demi’s envy-inducing figure, some were quick to point out that her bikini was too small for her buxom curves.

“You need to go up a size on the bra it a tad bit too small,” said one person.

The sentiment was echoed by a second message that read, “Poor thing doesn’t realize her bikini is a few sizes too small.”