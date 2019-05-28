Shirtless Khloe Kardashian Flashes Bra After Lamar Odom Says She Beat Up Stripper

Khloe Kardashian is back in the news. The 34-year-old has been spotted for the first time since her ex-husband Lamar Odom claimed that she “beat sh*t out of” a stripper. The Los Angeles Lakers player made the claim in his Darkness To Light memoir. As The Daily Mail reported earlier today, Odom wrote that his then-wife got violent upon finding her husband with multiple women at the Hotel Roosevelt in 2012. The newspaper quoted Lamar.

“[She] opened the door and pounced on the first girl she saw.”

Lamar also wrote that Khloe was physically aggressive towards one of the women.

“She’s dropping vicious blows all over the top of this girl’s head,” he wrote.

Khloe doesn’t appear to be hiding following her ex making global headlines. On May 28, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was papped in Calabasas, California. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed Khloe stylishly outfitted in a black satin pantsuit. The glossy two-piece came without a shirt. It was also flashing this mother’s black bra and a healthy amount of chest.

Looking every inch the fashionista, the Good American founder paired her look with snakeskin heels and aviator shades. Her signature hoop earrings and long nails were also present. Heading to lunch with sister Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, Khloe looked confident and in good form.

Khloe and Lamar married in 2009. While they wed only one month after meeting, their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2016. They did, however, separate in 2013.

The marriage came with infidelity, as Lamar has admitted. In his memoir, Lamar wrote that there were “naked girls everywhere” when Khloe and her mother Kris Jenner allegedly entered his hotel room complete with their security. Lamar stated that they had obtained a key from hotel staff. Kris was said to have attempted to stop Khloe’s aggressive behavior.

As The Daily Mail reports, this wasn’t Khloe’s first altercation with one of Odom’s mistresses. In 2013, Khloe was accused of attempting to attack a woman at the Vagabond Inn when Khloe had “caught” her husband with Polina Polonsky.

Odom made major headlines in 2015 for nearly dying at a Nevada brothel in a drug-induced state.

Khloe largely appears to have put her marriage behind her. While her most recent relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson also ended with a cheating scandal, the star appears happy and dedicated to her role as a mother. Khloe and Tristan are parents to a girl named True.

Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Khloe and her thoughts should tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.