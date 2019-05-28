‘Game Of Thrones The Last Watch’: Andrew McClay Is Now Everyone’s Favorite Character

After the HBO documentary aired, fans fell in love with Irish extra, Andy McClay

After HBO’s documentary on the final season of Game of Thrones aired to ease fans into the fact that the hit epic fantasy series is over, fans now have a new favorite character: Andrew McClay.

Andrew — or Andy — McClay was one of the multitudes of extras used over the course of eight seasons of Game of Thrones. In The Last Watch documentary that aired last Sunday night, his journey was well documented. As an avid fan of the TV series as well as a dedicated extra on set, his journey was as hilarious as it was emotional.

McClay has been on set for several years on the Stark side. In The Last Watch, it is revealed that he fought under Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) before going on to appear in the Battle of the Bastards as well as several other key battles throughout Game of Thrones under the Stark banner.

And, as NJ.com points out, the Stark soldier managed to survive right through until the bitter end of Game of Thrones, something that many of the main cast can’t claim.

Andy McClay managed to captivate the audience who tuned in for one final look at the final season of Game of Thrones. As The Daily Dot points out, the Irish actor not only captured the hearts of Game of Thrones fans but also taught them something very important about club sandwiches. While many people assume that a club sandwich is a type of sandwich it is actually an acronym.: Chicken, Lettuce, Under Bacon.

Throughout The Last Watch, McClay talked about his dedication to Game of Thrones and his love for the series hasn’t ended with the conclusion of Season 8. Now, he still talks about his favorite show during bus tours that take in the Game of Thrones sights and filming locations.

And, as one fan points out on Twitter, Andy is such a loyal Stark soldier and fan of the TV series that it should determine his place in HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series.

“If Andrew Mcclay doesn’t receive far more roles, just from being in every damn Stark battle,” Justin B said on Twitter.

“He’d better, after this behind the scenes #GameofThrones show. The dude is cracking me up. Hell, make him a Stark in dang prequel show.”

Episode 6 was the final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 and the series overall. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.