Kelly Clarkson Gushes Over Meeting Matt Damon For The First Time

Coolest friendship ever?

The meeting has apparently been a long time in the making, but Kelly Clarkson and Matt Damon finally got to meet face-to-face this past weekend. As most of her fans know, Clarkson was in Indianapolis this past weekend, where she was singing the national anthem at the Indy 500 race. And while she was there, the singer got to meet a special friend — Matt Damon.

In the caption of an image that the singer recently shared to Instagram, Clarkson explains that she and the actor have shared a mutual friend for years — but also that they had never officially met. Along with her hunky husband, Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson poses with Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana. The foursome are all smiles as they stand in one of the NASCAR boxes and pose for a photo.

Blackstock looks incredibly handsome in a white and gray plaid shirt and a matching baseball cap. Next to him stands Clarkson, who wears her long blonde locks down and slightly wavy. Kelly is all smiles while posing in a black dress that is adorned with stars. Matt and his wife stand next to their new friends, with Damon in a blue button-up shirt and Luciana in a dark button-up shirt.

The photo quickly earned the singer a ton of attention, attracting over 155,000 likes in addition to 580-plus comments in short order. While some followers took to the post to comment on the fun, new friendship — countless others let Kelly know that she did an incredible job singing the national anthem.

“Nah you mean Matt Damon finally got to meet you lol,” one fan commented.

“SHUT UP!!!!!! You’re my FAVEEEE and he’s my man crush!! I’m keeping this photo forever!!!!!!!” a second supporter gushed.

“Great fun picture!! I love you Kelly! You are the sweetest, happiest, most incredible singer! You are hilarious, humble, kind, hardworking, etc., etc. May God continue to bless you always,” another follower wrote, adding a series of red heart emoji to their message.

As The Inquisitr shared over the weekend, Kelly was given the task of singing the national anthem prior to the highly-anticipated Indy 500 race. It certainly comes as no shock that the AmericanIdol winner absolutely killed her rendition of the song, and she also looked amazing while doing so. Following the event, the mother of two took to her Instagram account to share a few photos from her time on stage. Like most everything which Kelly posts to social media, these images earned her a lot of attention — quickly accruing over 84,000 likes in addition to over 500 comments.

Hopefully it won’t be too long until Clarkson’s next post goes live.