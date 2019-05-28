Biden’s Team Attacks Trump For Sending ‘Love Letters’ To A ‘Murderous Dictator’

Joe Biden’s campaign team attacked Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying that the president had spent his time during a state visit in Japan on Memorial Day siding with a “murderous dictator” and sending “love letters” to Kim Jong Un, according to The Hill.

Trump had criticized Biden while abroad, something that the former vice president’s team called “beneath the dignity of the office.” Trump attacked the politician’s record and said that Kim Jong Un had called Joe Biden a “low IQ individual.”

Trump said that he agreed with Kim Jong Un’s assessment.

The president faced immediate backlash from critics who said that he was siding with a foreign dictator over a leader from his own country, but Trump doubled down on his statement while standing next to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a press conference.

“I don’t take sides as to who I’m in favor of, who I’m not. But I can tell you that Joe Biden was a disaster,” he said in response to questions from reporters.

“His administration with President Obama, they were basically a disaster when it came to so many things.”

Biden’s team responded to Trump’s message with criticism of its own. Deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield released a statement taking on the president’s position.

“To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself,” she said.

“And it’s part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions – whether taking Putin’s word at face value in Helsinki or exchanging ‘love letters’ with Kim Jong Un.”

I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil. Kim Jong Un called him a “low IQ idiot,” and many other things, whereas I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer “low IQ individual.” Who could possibly be upset with that? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2019

Trump has repeatedly focused his attacks on Biden since the former VP entered the presidential race. Trump has predicted that Biden will become the Democratic nominee in the 2020 race and recent polls show that Biden is the current favorite.

Joe Biden is dominating the entire field of Democratic opponents in two key early states, according to new pollshttps://t.co/atYWtME0NR — POLITICO (@politico) May 28, 2019

Not only is he leading in the Democratic line-up, but Biden comes out ahead over Trump in some polls of a hypothetical 2020 run between Trump and Biden.

Biden’s campaign has attempted to capitalize on Trump’s attacks, sending out a fundraising email on Tuesday that says the president is so “rattled” that he has been forced to take sides with Kim Jong Un over his own fellow politician.

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign communications director, called the statement from Biden’s team hypocritical given that Biden attacked Trump while in Germany earlier this year.