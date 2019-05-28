Kit Harington Reportedly Checked Into Rehab Prior To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale

Actor Kit Harington, who portrayed Jon Snow on the popular HBO drama Game Of Thrones, reportedly checked into rehab earlier in May. According to Page Six, Harington checked in prior to the show’s finale on May 19 “for stress and alcohol use.”

According to a close friend, the end of the series hit the actor “hard.”

“He realized ‘this is it — this is the end,’ it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?”

“He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol,” the source continued, adding that Kit’s wife, Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, was “supportive” about the decision.

The rehab facility is located in Connecticut and includes “psychological coaching” in addition to meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy. It also allows the actor to leave the premises, and the hunky heartthrob has been sighted at a local bookstore and fitness studio, as well as Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. The cost of the rehab is estimated at over $120,000 per month.

Harington had reportedly struggled with the conclusion of the show for months. As reported by Inquisitr, he cried twice during the final script readings. In addition, Harington confessed in an April interview to Esquire that he had a mental breakdown when filming his final scenes.

“My final day of shooting, I felt fine … I felt fine … I felt fine … then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit …Then they called ‘wrap’ and I just… broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again,” he admitted.

The British actor also relayed in the interview that he was still crying when the costume department took off his attire, adding that he felt as if he did not have the chance to say goodbye to the character that made him famous.

Loading...

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

This is not the first time that the British actor has made headlines related to his drinking habits. In January 2018, he was kicked out of a New York bar for drunk and disorderly conduct, per TMZ. The tabloid reported that Harington was banging on the pool table, in addition to invading other patrons’ personal spaces.

Ten months later, he was embroiled in another scandal relating to a possible extramarital affair. As reported by Inquisitr, a Russian model Olga Vlaslova claimed that she had been intimate with the television star. Harington denied all allegations.