Lisa Rinna’s Erika Jayne Costume Is Perfect For The ‘RHOBH’ Halloween Party, See The Photos

Lisa Rinna nailed the look!

Lisa Rinna and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars will be seen enjoying a fun Halloween party on tonight’s new episode of Season 9.

Throughout the past several hours on social media, Rinna and her co-stars have been teasing their fans and followers of the upcoming episode and in a series of Instagram posts, Rinna has shown off her Halloween costume, which was inspired by her co-star, Erika Jayne.

“She’s HERE! RINNA JAYNE!” Rinna wrote in the caption of an Instagram clip of her time as Jayne.

“Thank you to [Erika Jayne] for being you!!!!” she continued.

“I ADORE you and I had the time of my life Being you for Halloween! Big Love for you!!”

In a post shared one day prior, Rinna posted a photo of herself and Jayne, with her as Jayne and Jayne as a cat. Around the same time, Jayne also shared a photo from their Halloween party with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, including Kim Richards, who returned to the show for the first time in over a year.

While all of the ladies looked stunning in their Halloween costumes, Rinna certainly took the cake when it came to her Jayne costume, which she totally nailed.

Elsewhere, Kyle Richards dressed up as a Playboy bunny and Dorit Kemsley dressed up as a cat.

After watching the ladies battle it out over Puppy Gate for the past several weeks on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers will surely enjoy a much lighter episode as Rinna, Jayne, and their co-stars join their husbands for a fun bash without Lisa Vanderpump.

As fans well know, Vanderpump began refusing to appear in scenes with her co-stars after they accused her of leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley and her dog to Radar Online. Then, she took a lie detector test in an effort to convince her co-stars and the show’s audience that she did no such thing. Still, despite the polygraph test, many still believe that Vanderpump had something to do with the story getting out and feel she’s hiding something from them.

As Vanderpump continues to steer clear of Rinna and the rest of her co-stars, rumors are swirling that she may also skip out on the upcoming reunion taping.

To see more of Rinna, Jayne, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.