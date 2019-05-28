Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Plump Derriere In Tiny Pink Dress

Tammy Hembrow has got it and she’s definitely not afraid to flaunt it. As fans know, the fitness enthusiast is known for showing off her sculpted figure for followers on Instagram, regularly delighting her nearly 10 million followers with one sexy photo after another. In the most recent post that was shared for her loyal followers, Tammy once again flaunts her killer figure in a barely-there outfit.

In a series of two photos, Hembrow stands in the middle of a parking lot and strikes a pose with her daughter in tow. The Australian-born beauty looks nothing short of flawless as she poses in a curve-hugging pink dress that clings to every inch of her body. The tight-fitting dress accentuates the 25-year-old’s toned booty — one of the features that she is most known for.

The NSFW dress hits just below the mother of two’s bottom, exposing a ton of her toned and tanned legs for fans. The stunner completes her look with a pair of white sneakers, a pink Balenciaga bag, and she wears her long, blonde locks slicked back in a ponytail. As usual, the social media star wears a face full of stunning makeup complete with highlighter, lipstick, and mascara.

The second photo in the series is very similar to the first one, with Hebrow looking into her daughter’s eyes instead of into the camera. And since the post went live on her account, the photos have earned the blonde-haired beauty a lot of attention with over 101,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some fans commented on Hebrow’s flawless figure while countless others couldn’t help but gush over the sweet mother/daughter photo.

“Omg omg my heart just melted,” one follower commented with a series of emojis.

“You are an extraordinary woman. Your children are very lucky to have a mother like you.”

“GOALS. When I have babies I want to be this hot,” another follower gushed with a series of heart-eye emojis.

And just last week, Hebrow took to Instagram to share a photo with her other child. As The Inquisitr shared, the blonde-haired beauty posed for a photo with her adorable son. In the image, the YouTube star kneels against a metal railing while posing with the blonde-haired boy. Tammy is all smiles for the snapshot, wearing her long locks up in two pigtail buns along with a pair of shades on her face.

The model kneels in the photo as she puts one arm around her son. In the photos, the mother of two leaves little to the imagination while going braless in a tiny, cropped sweater and looks picture-perfect. Like her most recent image, this photo earned Tammy a lot of attention with over 600 comments.

Fans can catch all of Tammy’s social media updates by giving her a follow on Instagram.