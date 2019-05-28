Kacey Mugraves Offered Katy Perry Her Hit ‘Follow Your Arrow’ Originally

Kacey Musgraves’ hit song, “Follow Your Arrow”, was originally offered to “I Kissed A Girl” hitmaker Katy Perry. The track released in 2013 still remains her highest charting single on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 60.

According to Music News, Shane McAnally, who helped Musgraves complete the song, has told A Taste of Country it was inspired by a note she wrote about a friend who was in need of support.

The message in the song goes through the double standards of life and tries to inspire those to do whatever they want despite what other people think or try to make you believe.

“She had a picture of the note and she actually took the song to Katy Perry, and Katy, thank God, had the insight to say, ‘I really think that’s something you should save for yourself – it sounds like a country anthem that might break down some walls’,” McAnally shared.

“Being a gay man in country music, I have gotten very used to acceptance. People have always accepted me,” he explained.

He continued to express how important the song is to the fans who have felt not worthy in life or like they are an outsider.

“So many people that send me letters or emails, they have felt on the outside… I’m so proud of Kacey for putting a song like that out.”

He added that the track changed a lot of people’s minds.

The song is taken from Musgraves’ first major label album, Same Trailer Different Park, which won Best Country Album in 2014 at the Grammys. The single has since been certified platinum in the U.S., per RIAA.

She attended her first Met Gala event dressed as Barbie. The theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which Kacey nailed. Her look was completely identical to the photo of the doll she posted previously to her social media. She wore a blonde wig and embodied the doll she was referencing perfectly, which The Inquisitr reported.

So far, 2019 is the year of winning for the “Rainbow” songstress as not only is Kacey nailing red carpet looks, but she is also winning big at music award ceremonies. This year, she won all four Grammy Awards she was nominated for — Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy,” Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies,” and Best Country Album and Album of the Year for Golden Hour. In total, she has won six Grammy Awards out of her nine nominations.

