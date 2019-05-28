NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Decision Down To Lakers, Nets, Per Ric Bucher

Many of the rumors about Kyrie Irving and his free agency destination this summer have focused on the New York Knicks or the possibility of him remaining with the Boston Celtics. A new report said that Irving is choosing between two teams – and neither of them is the Knicks or Celtics.

Per Fox Sports 1 reporter Ric Bucher, appearing on Colin Cowherd’s show on that network, Irving is currently deciding between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a Twitter post from The Render.

Bucher added that the Lakers have been trying to recruit Irving, with retired Lakers star Kobe Bryant leading the effort. Doing so would be against the rules, as the NBA free agent negotiation period has not yet begun.

A move to the Lakers would reunite Irving with former teammate Lebron James. The two won a championship together in Cleveland, but Irving was traded from that team to Boston only two years ago after he demanded a trade.

If Irving signed with Brooklyn, he would likely be paired with the team’s current starting point guard, D’Angelo Russell, who is a restricted free agent.

The scenario of Irving staying with Boston would possibly be paired with the Celtics acquiring big man Anthony Davis in a trade. Most of the reporting about Irving going to the Knicks, meanwhile, has him teaming up with another free agent, Kevin Durant, although the Knicks are also expected to pursue Davis in a trade.

Per a USA Today report, also on Tuesday, Nate Robinson, who formerly played for both the Knicks and Celtics, believes that Irving will sign with the Knicks.

“Well, I know they came up short and didn’t get that championship that they were competing for,” Robinson said. “Unfortunately, Gordon Hayward got hurt, Scary Terry is talking like he wants to get out of Boston, and it might time for a whole change. Another change and that happens in this business and maybe New York City that he [Kyrie Irving] wants to be.”

While he was born in Melbourne, Australia, Irving grew up in West Orange, New Jersey, which is near New York City.

The Celtics, in Irving’s second year with the team this past season, crashed out of the playoffs in the second round, with Irving having subpar games throughout the series with Milwaukee. The team had reached the Eastern Conference finals the previous year, despite Irving being injured and missing the latter part of the playoffs.