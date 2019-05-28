Anne Vyalitsyna Flaunts Peachy Backside In Nearly Invisible Thong For ‘Maxim’

The verified Instagram page for Maxim magazine celebrated Memorial Day in grand style. On Monday, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot featuring Russian-American model Anne Vyalitsyna in barely-there bikini bottoms. She posed in front of the American flag while on a boat, per the photo in question.

In said photo, the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is posing with her back to the camera as she rocks a minuscule white thong, one that ties at the sides and sits very low on the model’s frame. Vyalitsyna — who also goes by Anne V. for short — teamed her bikini bottoms with a loose dress shirt that hangs from her body in a simple yet sexy manner. She is wearing the shirt off her right shoulder, exposing part of her upper back and arm. The shirt’s length covers the upper part of her derriere, leaving most of it exposed to the elements.

The 33-year-old stunner is wearing her blonde hair down, and it flies back with the wind, partially covering her face. In addition, Anne is wearing a gorgeous brown eyeliner that makes her piercing blue eyes stand out, and she looks at the camera straight-on. Her lips are very slightly parted in a fierce way.

The model is leaning against a support rope at the edge of the boat, where a large American flag flies in the breeze.

The photo, which Maxim shared with its 873,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,000 likes and over 30 comments within a little over a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine — and of the model — took to the comments section to praise her beauty, as well as to compliment the overall aesthetics of the shot. The rather risque photo was captured by famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

“What a beautiful shot. All hands on deck, you spell that correct,” one user raved, referring to the caption included with the photo.

“Let Freedom Ring,” another fan chimed in.

Loading...

The model herself — who appeared for 10 consecutive years in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, from 2005 through 2014 — used the long weekend to hang out in a boat, as she shared on her Instagram page. In another photo she recently shared, the model is sitting back — with a fishing rod in her hand — as she rocks a plunging dress or short romper. She also sports a stylish pair of mirrored sunglasses.