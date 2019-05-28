Kourtney Kardashian’s Bikini ‘Tampon’ Picture Launches Major Period Debate

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram update seems to have attractive a vigorous debate in the comments section. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s May 28 post has launched heated conversations in the comments section.

Kourtney’s picture showed her lying in the sand alongside Kim Kardashian’s former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd. While Kourtney was clad in a revealing one-piece swimsuit, Stephanie was wearing a tiny thong bikini. The duo had been captured while lying on their fronts, sand coating their legs and backsides.

A caption from Kourtney stated that Stephanie had asked her whether string from her tampon was visible. It then celebrated Menstrual Hygiene Day by telling fans that “the source of life shouldn’t be embarrassing or hard to talk about.” Viewers were also encouraged to get involved in “the conversation” over on Kourtney’s Poosh lifestyle website.

Fans appear to have gotten heavily involved in the topic, debating it in the comments section. The comments section attached to Kourtney’s post is now overflowing with talk of menstruation and menstrual products. One fan got the debate going, per their comment.

“Use the cup instead.”

The comment launched over 20 replies.

“I have a tilted uterus so the cup didn’t work for me. That was about 15 years ago so maybe I can try a different kind,” one user wrote in response.

Elsewhere, a fan questioned whether the Poosh CEO should even be taking to social media with mentions of her friend’s menstrual status.

“Why are we talking about your friends [sic] period,” one follower wrote.

One fan appeared confused – they seemed convinced that Kourtney was the type to use sanitary pads.

“I thought kourtney ddnt [sic] use Tempon [sic] only pads,” they wrote.

One of the most-liked comments appeared to come from a fan saying that they were also on their period. The celebratory nature of the comment seemed well-received, and over 400 users liked it.

The recent launch of Poosh has seen this mother of three speak candidly about being a woman. Her blog posts cover everything from cheat day food confessions to menstrual cups. Kourtney’s posts frequently seem to have body positivity and feminine maturity as their basis. The newly launched brand marks the first major business venture for the star, and Poosh now sells collagen-based products.

As positive as many of the replies to Kourtney’s beach post have been, not all gave it the thumbs-up.

“Disagree. Some things should be private,” one user wrote.

Kourtney’s tongue-in-cheek update had racked up over 750,000 likes within five hours of having been posted. Clearly, the share also launched some debate.