‘DWTS’ Alum Brooke Burke Reveals Why She Posed For Nude Photo Shoot At Age 47

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' hostess says she worked hard for her toned body.

Brooke Burke admits she was nervous ahead of her recent nude photo shoot, despite the fact that she had posed for Playboy in the past. The 47-year-old mom of four — and former Dancing with the Stars hostess — told HollywoodLife that she was afraid to post the recent pic, which showed her posing in a pink crop top and nothing else, but also that she decided to “just be brave and do it and celebrate women and own my sensuality at my age.”

In the photo, which was taken by photographer Sarah Orbanic, a bottomless Brooke Burke posed with one leg bent and her hands up against a wall as she flashed a bit of underboob, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

In the new interview, the brunette beauty revealed that after she posted the sexy shot to Instagram in March, she received a lot of supportive feedback from women who felt empowered by the photo.

Burke, who is a mom to three daughters — Neriah Fisher, 19, Sierra Sky Fisher, 17, Heaven Rain Charvet, 12, and son Shaya Charvet, 11 — admitted she wasn’t sure if she would be crushed or celebrated for the female-curated photo shoot. What she did know was that she never intended for her bottomless pic to be a provocative pose.

“It really wasn’t about a sexy pic, for me. It was about muscle tone, and the ability to sculpt my body, and I thought long and hard honestly, about what message am I really putting out there to women. I’m raising three daughters and what is this about and then I thought: ‘You know what I worked my a** off for my body’ and admitted this inside and it was an absolute celebration.”

Brooke Burke said that just one of her daughters questioned the nearly nude photo, but that she explained to her that the photo shoot was all about “empowering women.”

Brooke Burke has been working hard to keep her body toned as she heads into her late 40s. However, in the caption attached to her Instagram post made back in March, Burke admitted it took her a little while to get the courage to post the pic. The model, actress, TV hostess, and Brooke Burke Body founder also wondered if people would get past her missing pants. Brooke said the photo shoot represented “so many things” to her — such as vulnerability, strength, and sensuality.

While Brooke Burke’s Playboy days go back more than a decade, the star routinely posts photos of herself in teeny bikinis in a number of venues. The Dancing with the Stars alum definitely has a body to aspire to — as she proves, once again, that age is just a number.