Christina Milian Heats Up Instagram In Sexy Topless Snap

Christina Milian turned up the heat on Instagram on Tuesday when she posted a series of photos that showed her topless in nothing but a skirt, a pair of boots, and sheer black gloves.

The actress modeled a black mini skirt which featured beaded fringe on one side, also wearing a pair of tall black cowboy boots that featured a silver toe. In one photo, she sat with her legs crossed and her arms strategically folded to cover her chest. She looked away from the camera, offering up a seductive gaze. In another shot, Milian stood with her arms and legs crossed, showcasing her perfect figure. Again, the actress was able to cover her breasts with her arms to keep the photo appropriate for Instagram. The celebrity wore a natural makeup look, with her hair falling loosely over her shoulders.

In the photo’s caption, Milian plugged the pair of Morganite cowboy boots. However, it seemed that her fans were more interested in commenting on how hot the actress looked in the photos.

Milian, 37, is not shy about posting sexy photos on social media. She has also been getting ready for summer by showcasing her fabulous body in an array of tantalizing bathing suit snaps.

Whether she’s on the beach, at the pool, or just posing in her home, Milian always manages to share photos that highlight her incredible, seemingly ageless body.

In an interview with Food & Wine, the celebrity revealed that one thing which helps her to maintain her weight is the fact that she has a salad with every meal.

“Salad is a requirement,” she said, noting that it is a tradition she has continued with since her childhood. “Even if I’m eating a regular meal, on the side I will have a salad.”

“My family would always sit down at the table together growing up, and my mom would make salad and we’d always start with that,” she said.

But of course, moderation is also a key to success. While the mother of one does not believe in restricting herself, she does think mindful choices are important.

“I think it’s more about listening to your body and everything in moderation. Like If I’m going to get pizza, I’ll get thin crust. I believe in ‘eat what you want.’ Food is life, and when it comes to food, don’t be afraid.”

Fans who would like to stay up-to-date with Milian’s posts can follow her Instagram account.