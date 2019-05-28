Season 6 ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals New Casting Tidbits

A new crop of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette castoffs will be looking for love in Mexico this summer, and the first solid Bachelor in Paradise casting spoilers are starting to emerge. Filming begins in early June, and these early teasers suggest that it could be a wild season.

Spoiler guru Steve Carbone shared the latest via his Reality Steve blog. While he has been revealing some Bachelor in Paradise spoilers over the course of the last couple of months, it sounds as if he’s now getting solid intel about which cast members will be involved in the first days of filming.

As those who have watched Bachelor in Paradise before know, a core group of contestants typically kick off the show. As dates become available, new contestants arrive to shake things up — and a few people are eliminated after each round of dates.

Each summer, the Bachelor in Paradise cast is mostly made up of recent Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants, with a few older veterans thrown in to shake things up. Reality Steve’s spoilers detail that this is what viewers will see in Season 6, as well. He cautions that this initial cast might change a little bit, and that some additional names will be added.

Naturally, many of the ladies will come from Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season. Reality Steve’s spoilers detail that Hannah Godwin, Demi Burnett, Tayshia Adams, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Onyeka Ehie, and Sydney Lotuaco are all seemingly set to participate.

So far, Reality Steve’s spoilers also have Kristina Schulman of Nick Viall’s season — as well as Bibiana Julian from Arie’s season, and last summer’s BiP — on the list. Bibi had been in a relationship earlier this year, but it looks like she’s back on the market again.

Schulman will seemingly face an ex-boyfriend when she heads to Mexico. Not only that, but the buzz is that she might find herself facing plenty of interested new suitors this summer, too.

As for the guys, Reality Steve’s spoilers name Blake Horstmann from Becca Kufrin’s season as the only veteran locked in at this point. In terms of men from Hannah’s current season, it sounds as if viewers can count on seeing Cam Ayala, Connor Saeli, Dylan Barbour, John Paul Jones, and Kevin Fortenberry there.

In addition, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers note that either “Box Joe” Barsano or “Old” Matt Donald will be part of the original cast — with the other guy coming in a little later.

Will any of these singles be successful in finding love this summer? Additional Bachelor in Paradise spoilers will emerge over the next week or so, and fans will get to jump into the action with the Season 6 premiere later this summer.