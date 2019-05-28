Julianne Hough Poses For The Camera Wearing A Sexy Black Dress In Latest Instagram Video

Julianne Hough plans to bring her dance moves to her new gig at America’s Got Talent.

The new America’s Got Talent judge shared a video on her Instagram page, one of herself posing in front of a white backdrop. She also shared stills from a recent photo shoot, one which was used to promote the NBC talent show.

As she smiles for the camera, Hough is seen dancing, showing off her stunning figure. For the shoot, she opted to wear a black leather dress that revealed most of her back, with strappy heels to match. The Dancing with the Stars alum also wore her blonde hair slicked back, and had a dramatic, smoky eye during the shoot. Hough also showed off her nails, which were painted a nude hue and featured black lines. The photo was shared with Hough’s 4.6 million followers, and had received more than 270,000 likes at the time of this writing. The post also received more than 100 comments from Hough’s fans.

“I don’t know how one human can be so gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Wow! Those legs!” another fan exclaimed.

Hough also shared one of the final photos from the shoot. In this particular image, the background is gold, and the Safe Haven actress is holding an AGT sign as she looks straight into the camera. For this post, Hough received more than 24,000 likes and 100-plus comments in short order. Many of her fans claimed that her appearance on AGT will be the reason they return to watching television.

Hough joins actress Gabrielle Union as AGT‘s newest judge for Season 14. The two stars will be replacing former judges Mel B and Heidi Klum, and will be joined by show veterans Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. Hough recently shared with HollywoodLife that she wants contestants on the show to feel “supported the minute they walk on stage.” She also stated that she has been in their shoes, and wants to encourage them — no matter how far they go in the competition.

Loading...

“I want them to know that I want to give them a shot and so I give that,” she said. “I also give them constructive feedback because this is their life. This is not just a TV show for them. To be able to give them something to work on after the show is done so they can continue to believe in themselves, that is what I want to give!”

Fans of Hough — and of AGT — will be able to see her when the talent show returns to NBC on Tuesday, May 28. The show airs at 8 p.m. EST.