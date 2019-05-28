Britney Spears Shows Off Abs, Puts On A Sexy Fashion Show In Latest Instagram Post

Britney Spears is wowing her fans in her latest Instagram update.

As many know, it has already been six days since the pop princess last posted a photo on the social media forum and since then, her 21 million-plus fans have been dying to see more. Luckily, she updated her followers with a brand new post this afternoon. In her latest Instagram update, Spears shared two videos and one photo for her legion of fans. The first video starts off with Spears rocking a white crop top with a pink flower pattern and talking to fans. The “Piece of Me” singer wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly messy while explaining that she is the one who usually runs her social media account.

“For those of you who think I don’t I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday. So, you’re wrong — but I hope you like it.”

The next post in the series is one of Britney showing off her amazing figure. In the image, Britney poses against a brown-colored wall while rocking a white, off-the-shoulder dress. The hot little number leaves almost nothing to the imagination of her followers as it dips down into her chest, showing off a little bit of cleavage. In the snapshot, the mother of two playfully holds the bottom of her dress while showing off her toned and tanned legs to fans.

Last but not least is a video of Britney strutting her stuff in what appears to be an impromptu fashion show. In the video that is set to music, Britney alternates between three different outfits, including the white dress that she rocked in the previous photo. One of the other outfits in the series includes a curve-hugging pink dress that shows off Spears’ sculpted body.

The third dress in the series is a tiny blue dress with spaghetti straps that shows off plenty of cleavage as well as lots of leg. In the video, Britney wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved while she playfully dances to the background music. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the singer a lot of attention with over 124,000 likes in addition to 7,800-plus comments.

While some followers of Spears took to the post to let the singer know that she looks amazing, countless others chimed in to let her know that they’re glad she seems to be doing so well amid the mental health issues that she has been facing.

Loading...

“Omggg my heart, ur so cute! i love you,” one follower wrote.

“How can one woman be so stunningly gorgeous.”

“I love u so much baby. we’re glad you’re doing better,” one more chimed in with a few emojis.

Hopefully, Spears will continue to post updates for fans because they’re definitely digging them.