Rocky Barnes Basks In The Arizona Sun In Nude Bikini For New Instagram Photo

Rocky Barnes is already making the best of the warmer months, as her recent Instagram updates show. On Tuesday, the model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling photo of herself basking in the desert sun of Tucson in a skimpy bikini that puts her famous figure on full display.

In the snapshot, the 33-year-old model and entrepreneur is leaning against a wooden ledge attached to a white wall as she rocks a nude, peach-colored two-piece bikini that consists of a bandeau top that ties at the front, which helps accentuate the model’s busty figure while exposing a fair bit of cleavage. She teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits high on her sides but low at the front, showcasing her full, wide hips while still showing off her incredibly toned abs that take up much of the focus of the photo. According to the tag she included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from Fella Swim.

The model is leaning against the ledge as a couple of potted cactuses sit elegantly next to her, complementing the overall desert-feel as well as the color palette of the shot. Barnes completed her summer look with an elegant Western-style hat and several necklaces, which she indicated are by Shakti Jewelry.

Under the hat, the model’s brunette tresses cascade down over her shoulders and onto her back. Complementing the peach colors of the photo, she is wearing a burnt orange lipstick shade while bronzer accentuates the model’s facial structure.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Barnes shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 10,500 likes and over 115 comments within just an hour of being posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to compliment her good looks and share their admiration for Barnes.

“This is everything,” one user raved, trailing it with a few heart-eyes emoji.

“Peachy perfect,” another one chimed in, also including heart-eyes emoji in addition to fire and an OK hand sign.

Loading...

In just a few years, Barnes has worked her way up from blogger and influencer to entrepreneur. As Yahoo! Finance recently shared, Express has partnered up with Barnes to release an exclusive design collaboration with the model.

“I’m excited to unite with Express on a versatile collection that is inspired by the pieces I pull out of my suitcase over and over again,” Barnes said of her collection. “I’ve always had a strong point of view when it comes to my style, and anyone who knows me knows I’m not scared of color or prints. Throughout my life journey, I’ve learned to be fearless about being myself, and I hope this collection inspires others to do the same, while mixing and matching styles to make them their own.”