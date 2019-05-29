Donald Trump Said ‘Jews Always Flip’ When Talking About Loyalty, New Book Claims

In his latest book, author Michael Wolff alleges that Donald Trump has said that Jewish people aren’t loyal, often changing sides. In his book, Siege: Trump Under Fire, the writer says that the president was speaking of his business associates who happen to be Jews.

The Daily Mail says that Trump is quoted in Wolff’s book as saying, “The Jews always flip.”

In an excerpt from the book that has not yet been released, the president is referring to his associates who made deals to save themselves. Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen, Trump Organization accountant Allen Weisselberg, and American Media CEO David Pecker all made cooperating plea deals with Mueller’s team – they are also all Jewish.

The book which is supposed to be released on June 4 is said to be a sequel to Fire and Fury which quoted a number of people behind the scenes in the White House.

On the publisher’s website, the new book, Siege is described as an “explosive book about a presidency that is under fire from almost every side.”

A segment of the book is dedicated to comments by Trump which were deemed racially insensitive, including calling Elizabeth Warren Pochahontas and saying that there were good people on both sides at the Charlottesville rally.

Trump Complained ‘The Jews Always Flip,’ Michael Wolff Writes In New Book https://t.co/h8xvAnWX1V via @jdforward — Gregory Allen Leeds (@Gregory011) May 28, 2019

Wolff has stated that a number of his claims are “based on internal documents given to me by sources close to the Office of the Special Counsel,” but Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller, says that this isn’t the case.

“The documents that you’ve described do not exist.”

But Jason Greenblatt, who is an assistant to President Donald Trump and special representative for international negotiations, wrote an Op-Ed letter to the editor of The New York Times to say that Trump is not an anti-Semite and that he is offended that the paper is perpetuating a rumor. He added that Trump has spoken out against the form of hatred.

“Blaming Mr. Trump for this or even suggesting that he has anything to do with this blatantly ignores reality. It also completely disregards his many clear and forceful condemnations of anti-Semitism and hatred in all its forms.”

Greenblatt says it’s a terrible thing that anti-Semitism is on the rise once again, but adds that it has nothing to do with his boss, saying that everyone needs to be “united in our vigilance” fighting and “unmasking” the hatred in all its forms.