Barbara Palvin Shows Off Sexy Curves In Thong Bikini & See-Through Crop Top In New Instagram Post

Like a lot of those in the Northern Hemisphere, Barbara Palvin is looking forward to summer and the warmer months. And like a lot of famous models, the Victoria’s Secret Angel can’t wait to make the best of the upcoming season where she will get to live in a bikini for a few months.

On Tuesday, the Hungarian beauty took to her Instagram page to show her enthusiasm for swimwear season by sharing a sizzling snapshot of herself in a thong bottom and see-through top as she looks forward, literally, to summertime from her photo shoot in Costa Rica for the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. In the photo, the 25-year-old stunner is posing with her side to the camera as she focuses her gaze straight ahead while she wears a white thong that sits high on the model’s sides, helping accentuate her fit physique by contrasting her full, wide hips and slender, taut midsection. According to her page on Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit’s website, the bottom she is wearing is from Gigi C Bikinis.

The model paired her sexy bikini bottom with a matching white, long-sleeved shirt, whose sheerness shows Palvin is not wearing anything underneath. As she looks at the horizon, the 2016 “Rookie of the Year” is grabbing at a tree branch above her head, in a way that further accentuates the model’s natural curves.

Palvin is wearing her light brown hair swept to the side and down as it cascades down her back, with some added movement courtesy of the wind. While it is hard to say for sure, Palvin appears to be wearing a little mascara but is otherwise embracing a more natural makeup look.

The post, which Palvin shared with her impressive 12 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 620,000 likes and over 2,800 comments within just a couple of hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her gorgeous good looks and also to compliment her 2019 Sports Illustrated spread.

“How can someone be cute and sexy at the same time wow,” one user raved, pairing with a couple of heart-eyes emoji.

“She’s so hottt yar,” another one chimed in.

In a recent report by Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit, Palvin opened up about what her perfect day on the beach looks like. In addition to the basics — sunscreen, a good towel, and her favorite sunglasses — she added she has to have ice cream to make it ideal.