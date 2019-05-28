‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke’s Final Plea

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is determined to have her own way. Although all the odds are stacked against her, she has never been one to give up on what she wants. It should, therefore, come as no surprise that she will fight for Hope’s (Annika Noelle) marriage even though no one else will.

Hope decided to end her marriage last week. After reading a forged letter from Caroline, she decided that she needed to be a mother to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). However, she also felt that she needed to let go of Liam (Scott Clifton) so that she could focus on the little boy. She wanted her husband to be a full-time father to Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) girls and felt that they needed to end their marriage.

Liam decided to let Hope have her way. He saw that she was in pain and felt helpless in their situation. She refused to have any more children and knew that she wanted to be a mother to Douglas. He then agreed to end their union so that she could live out her maternal instincts, even if it broke his heart.

Hope turned to the only person who has always supported her. However, Brooke did not offer her a shoulder to cry on. Her mother was shocked that she would let anyone come between her and her husband. Brooke told Hope that she could not end her marriage to Liam for Douglas’s sake; he was not her problem. She also opined that Liam needed his wife, and she did not take that into consideration when she was weighing everyone else’s feelings. Hope was upset by her mother’s lack of sympathy and left in a huff.

Brooke discussed the situation with her husband, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and told him about Hope’s plans. She was incensed to find out that he also supported Hope’s idea of ending her marriage. Ridge felt that this may be Hope’s only chance to heal. He felt that she would finally be able to move on if she put Liam and their loss behind him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, indicates that Brooke will make a final plea to Liam. She will beg him to make Hope change her mind. Brooke wants him to fight for his marriage and for Hope. She knows how hard they fought to be together and doesn’t want them to give it all up on account of Douglas. However, it may be too late as it seems as if he is resigned to being single again.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.