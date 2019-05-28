Lamar Odom Admits That He Once Secretly Dated Taraji P. Henson In His New Memoir

While many fans have been interested in Lamar Odom’s previous role as Khloe Kardashian’s husband, the former NBA player shares that he was once in love with another famous face.

In his memoir, Darkness to Light, Odom revealed that he secretly dated actress Taraji P. Henson before meeting — and eventually marrying — Kardashian. Odom revealed that the two exchanged numbers, and began a love affair from then on. According to HollywoodLife, Odom saw the Oscar nominee as more than a “conquest,” shared that they had instant chemistry throughout their romance, and referred to her as a “wise woman.”

“She introduced me to her fourteen-year-old son, Marcel, and was at my house nearly every day,” Odom discussed in his memoir. “Sometimes she’d bring some of her Hollywood friends, like actress Sanaa Lathan who starred in Love And [sic] Basketball.”

Odom also mentioned how the discreet couple would have dinners with other famous pairs, like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The former Lakers player also stated that being with the Empire star was “one of the happiest moments of his life.”

The Khloe and Lamar alum stated that, while his connection to Henson was strong, his infidelity was what ultimately ruined their romance. Of the infidelity, Odom stated that “God gave me a layup and I blew it” — and that Henson decided that she had endured enough.

Henson has yet to publicly speak out about Odom’s memoir. She has, though, since moved on to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden. According to ABC News, Henson announced — via her Instagram page, in May of 2018 — that she and Hayden were engaged.

While Henson has been mum about her dating life with Odom, his famous ex-wife is reportedly upset about her depiction in his memoir. The Inquisitr previously shared that Kardashian is said to be “furious” about Odom’s claims against her, including claims that she had gotten physical with other women in his orbit.

Loading...

Odom also claimed that the Kardashian/Jenner clan were rude to his family while he was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 2015. In one instance, Kardashian reportedly kicked Odom’s aunt out of his hospital room after she got into an argument with Kris Jenner. Kardashian is also reportedly upset that Odom would take an opportunity to profit off of their private life, especially following her work to save his life during the aforementioned overdose.

“She really cannot believe that Lamar would stoop this low and that he would go and bash her after everything she did for him,” an insider said.

Darkness to Light hits stores on Tuesday, May 28.