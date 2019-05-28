Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’ Summer Preview: Hilary Haunts Devon

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers preview that Devon continues to see Hilary’s spirit throughout the summer as he struggles to deal with his mounting grief over losing both her and Neil in less than one year.

It’s been a year of sorrow for Devon (Bryton James). Just one year ago, he was reunited with Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and looking forward to the birth of their child. All that changed, though, when Lily (Christel Khalil) and Hilary fought while Lily was behind the wheel. Distracted, Lily ran a red light, and the ensuing accident mortally injured Hilary. Shortly after Devon and Hilary tied the knot while she lay in her hospital bed, Hilary passed away.

Now, it’s time for Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to read Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) will even though Devon tried to put it off for as long as he possibly could. According to The Inquisitr, the contents of the document will surprise many of Neil’s family and friends, hopefully in an excellent way. While reading the will brings some closure to this chapter in Devon’s life, it doesn’t mean he’s fully healed from all the trauma he’s endured this past year. It’s going to take a long time for Devon’s life to feel normal again even though he is in the beginning stages of a new relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

Y&R head writer Josh Griffith recently previewed the storyline for Soap Opera Digest.

“It will take a great deal of time before Devon begins to heal from the trauma of losing both Hilary and Neil. Elena will be a source of comfort to Devon as he copes with the loss of Neil despite the presence of Hilary’s spirit in his life.”

It sounds like Devon will continue seeing Hilary’s spirit this summer as he navigates the waters with Elena. For now, it seems like Hilary is a comfort to Devon even though seeing her has also left him confused at times like when he kissed Elena after seeing Hilary.

Devon leads a full life with his business at Hamilton Winters Group, Society, and his work to continue growing his music label. Plus, he has Nate (Sean Dominic), Ana (Loren Lott), and Elena as part of his family. Even so, nobody can replace Neil in Devon’s life, and having a small piece of Hilary as he grieves may prove to be an incredible comfort for Devon as the months progress through the summer.