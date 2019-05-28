Sarah Hyland Shares Racy Bathtub Snap Promoting Self Care

Actress Sarah Hyland showed some skin in a steamy bathtub snap on Instagram, promoting self care at the same time.

In the photo, Hyland, 28, sat naked in a bathtub. She was pictured holding a book strategically, the cover obscuring her most intimate assets. The Modern Family star is wearing nothing but a gold necklace, a pair of gold hoop earrings, and a huge smile on her face.

The book she is holding is part of an Olay campaign, a brand she is partnered with. In the photo’s caption, she told her followers that her bath crystals — and waterproof bath book — had finally arrived in the mail. The book, Transformation by Olay, reportedly follows Hyland’s skin transformation story, and also includes skin transformation stories from other women, as well. Hyland said that the book would be a daily reminder for her to take time to care for herself, something which meant taking luxurious baths.

Olay’s recent challenge encourages women to use the company’s body wash for two weeks, seeking to see if customers notice a change in their skin. The Olay product boasts a bevy of moisturizers and cleansers.

In an interview with Forbes magazine, Hyland said she partnered with Olay because she liked that fact that the project’s focus was about being confident and strong.

The Private Parts actress has been posting photos of her healthy skin to Instagram as of late. Last week, she posted a photo of her stunning abs, promoting body positivity by showing off her surgical scars.

Fans of the actress won’t need to be reminded that the star has undergone two kidney transplants. She has been open on social media about the time she has spent in the hospital, having battled complications from her surgeries as well as various other health problems, including endometriosis.

It is no wonder that the young star might latch onto a campaign that welcomes self acceptance.

When asked what she hoped women would take from the book and the campaign, the actress told Forbes that she would like readers to know that we are all “constantly learning, growing and changing and that you have the strength and power to push forward, improve and make your own dreams come true.”

