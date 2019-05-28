Candace Cameron Bure And ‘Fuller House’ BFF Andrea Barber Attend Nostalgic NKOTB Concert

Candace Cameron Bure has been on the small screen since she was just a child as one of the stars of the family-friendly sitcom Full House. Her character DJ Tanner was a source of major ’90s style inspiration, and though she went on to play a variety of roles on other shows, she was still best known as the oldest Tanner sister. So, when Netflix began creating revivals of many older shows that made fans nostalgic, Fuller House was a natural fit. Cameron Bure returned to play her old character, alongside former co-stars Jodi Sweetin and Andrea Barber, who played Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler, respectively. While it was recently announced that Fuller House was going into its final season, several members of the cast managed to carve out some time for a girls’ night.

According to E! Online, Cameron Bure decided to take a trip back in time to see a band popular in her youth perform. Cameron Bure, her television BFF Andrea Barber, her real life BFF Dilini Imbuldeniya Malsom, Fuller House star Soni Nicole Bringas, and a few other friends, headed to the Hollywood Bowl for The Mixtape Tour. Popular boy band New Kids on the Block performed for a crowd of enthusiastic fans. Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight and Danny Wood entertained their fans with nostalgic hits from decades past.

New Kids on the Block were joined by several other retro acts, including Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Salt-N-Pepa. Several of the stars performing on stage were subsequently made aware that there was some major star power in the audience as well, and took to social media to share their appreciation.

Tiffany wrote “so glad you guys came!” in the comments section of Cameron Bure’s Instagram post.

Debbie Gibson, who took a selfie with the whole Cameron Bure crew, wrote “What a magical night with magical fans, friends, and family and fans who have become family, fellow artists and peers who I am filled with gratitude to get to share the stage with each and every night.”

Cameron Bure is known for her healthy diet, and even shared 8 of her diet rules with Cosmopolitan back in 2017. However, for girls’ night out, she decided to make an exception, and the group ended the evening with some fast food fare at In-N-Out burger. They were even joined for their burger run by Fuller House creator and executive producer Jeff Franklin.