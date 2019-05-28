Miley Cyrus Confirms That She Isn’t Picking Sides In Cardi B, Nicki Minaj Feud

Miley Cyrus recently set the record straight on if she was dissing either Nicki Minaj or Cardi B in her latest single.

Cyrus’ new song, “Cattitude,” recently made headlines after the multi-talented star discussed Minaj and Cardi’s feud. The feud between the two women was exacerbated in September of 2018, when they were involved in a fight during a fashion week party. Many fans believed that the songstress was choosing between the two women when speaking of the rapper which she enjoyed listening to the most. According to E! News, Cyrus explains how her lyric, “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi,” had nothing to do with either of the famous rappers, appearing on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to make her case clear.

“I don’t think there is beef now anymore,” Cyrus said when asked about the Cardi and Nicki drama. “Actually, one of my songs says ‘You want to know if we’re really beefin’? There’s no beef. I’m a vegan.’ I think you’re allowed to enjoy two artists that fill a similar lane.”

The “Party in the U.S.A.” singer also confirmed some more lyrics from her new tune. In another section of the song, Cyrus compares Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato — and points out that she prefers listening to Lovato over Gomez. However, Cyrus confirmed that she doesn’t prefer either songstress over the other, and always collaborated with them, rather than compete with them. Cyrus also stated that Grande “is one of my best friends.” The “Wrecking Ball” singer also stated that all of the women she mentioned in promoting the song are worthy of receiving plenty of acclaim.

“When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you,” she explained. “So, you’re never worried about someone stealing your place because it can’t be taken because you’re the only one.”

While Cyrus insists that she has nothing against either Minaj or Cardi, she and the “Moment 4 Life” rapper have had their disagreements in the past. E! News reports that, back in 2015, Minaj called out Cyrus as Minaj accepted her MTV Video Music Award for Best Hip Hop Video. The “Anaconda” rapper confronted Cyrus for providing her take on the then-feud Minaj had been sharing with Taylor Swift. After thanking her fans for the award, Minaj reportedly confronted Cyrus, which resulted in the two women yelling obscenities at each other. The scene went viral on social media, and Minaj later laughed about the ordeal on her personal Twitter page.