‘Big Brother’ Star Elena Davies Addresses Relationship With Mark Jansen After Posting Steamy Bedroom Photos

The 'Big Brother' veteran sets the record straight after she and her ex posted questionable pics.

Big Brother alum Elena Davies is setting the record straight on her relationship with Mark Jansen. The Big Brother 19 lovebirds split in February after nearly two years of dating, but recent social media posts by the CBS reality stars left fans confused after the exes posed for steamy photos in the same bed. Over the weekend, both Elena and Mark posed for photos in which they were naked under a white bedspread.

In a new episode of her MiscELENAeous podcast, Elena Davies explained that while she and Mark Jansen did “reconnect” following their breakup, they are not back together—and won’t be any time soon.

“I know rumors are circulating heavily again due to our Instagram posts,” Davies told her listeners. “Unfortunately I am going to leave you a little bit unsatisfied. … I know that I have some self-growth and reflecting to do before I could enter any kind of relationship.”

The Big Brother star also addressed social media trolls who accused her and Mark of “faking” their breakup. Davies said she cried for three months over her split from Mark and that the two are “not seeking attention.”

“I would never manipulate you guys in any sort of way. Everything that has happened, has not been fabricated in any sort of way.”

Elena Davies added that, despite their split, she still loves Mark Jansen “very, very much.”

You can see the Big Brother stars’ bedroom photos below.

Mark Jansen and Elena Davies seemed to be a solid couple after leaving the Big Brother house in September 2017 and exploring their relationship in the real world. But in February of this year, Elena shocked fans by announcing on The MiscELENAeous podcast that she and Mark had split and that it was he who initiated the breakup.

“Mark and I are no longer together. It’s pretty obvious that I have been very dumped,” Elena said at the time.

Davies also shared that she “fought really hard” for Mark Jansen until she found out he had “moved on with someone else from Tinder.”

Elena Davies explained that she and her Big Brother boyfriend had polar opposite personalities and trouble communicating, and she put some of the blame on the fact that their relationship was in the public eye even after they left the Big Brother house and moved in together in Dallas.

Around the same time, Mark Jansen posted an emotional 45-minute video to his Find Your Fortitude YouTube channel in which he tearfully announced the end of “Marlena,” which was the pet name given to the couple by Big Brother fans. In his video, Jansen pointed to Elena Davies’ alleged lack of positivity about their relationship as one of the main reasons for their breakup. Mark also revealed that he was constantly told that he was “far from Prince Charming.”

Big Brother returns to CBS in June.