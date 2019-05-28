Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia Jade & Isabella Spotted In Hollywood Nightclub Over Holiday Weekend

Lori Loughlin’s daughters decided to let loose and have some fun over Memorial Day weekend as the college admissions scandal continues to unfold. Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, and her older sister Isabella Giannulli, 20, were spotted together at a West Hollywood nightclub, marking their first photographed outing together since late March. The sisters have been keeping a low profile since Loughlin and their father, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for their involvement in a widespread college admissions scandal.

Olivia and Isabella were photographed arriving at Bootsy Bellows nightclub around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Entertainment Tonight. The sisters both sported black leather jackets, while Olivia wore black pants and Isabella opted for camouflage pants. Later on in the evening, Olivia reportedly met up with Presley Gerber, the 19-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

This is the first time the sisters were seen in public together since a short outing in March when they were photographed riding in a car together.

Sources recently confirmed that both Olivia and Isabella have broken up with their boyfriends this week. Olivia’s split from musician Jackson Guthy came as a shock to her closest friends, as he had been a source of comfort and support throughout her parents’ college bribery scam. Olivia had been spending a lot of time at Guthy’s house, and she was even spotted in early May shopping at Ikea in preparation for her official move out of her parents’ home.

“Olivia’s friends were shocked when her relationship ended with her boyfriend because he was actually great for her and was a real support,” a source told ET of the split. “He’s pretty low key and wanted to help her stay out of the limelight and move on.”

Isabella reportedly split from her boyfriend, Nick Penske, as a result of the scandal as well. A source told Us Weekly that the news of the college admissions scandal had been “too much to deal with.”

Loading...

Perhaps a night out was just what the girls needed to keep their spirits up.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were arrested back in March for their alleged involvement in a ring of college admissions scams. In particular, the Full House actress and the fashion designer were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to University of Southern California coaches and administrators in exchange for their daughters’ admission as members of the crew team. Neither daughter had previously participated in crew.

The couple pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering last month. If convicted, they face 20 years or more in prison.