Cardi B Spends $80,000 On Diamonds For Baby Kulture, Texts ‘Just Spent A Bag On My Daughter’

When it comes to spoiling her daughter, Cardi B doesn’t appear to be tightening the purse strings. The Invasion of Privacy rapper’s latest purchases comes with diamonds galore. Kulture Kiari Cephus appears to be one lucky baby.

As Entertainment Tonight reports on May 28, Cardi took to Instagram in a now-deleted post. The media outlet managed to grab the post’s contents, though. They included nine tennis bracelets and diamond studs, plus a screenshot of a text message. Entertainment Tonight suggested it was from Cardi’s jeweler. The text clearly outlined the bling, alongside mentioning the price.

“Everything will be ready at 3, bracelets are Comin out cuteeee and changed the setting to the studs with the bigger pair, send ur guy at 3.”

“Also pls call Linda and tell her to wire the 80k, I just spoke to her she needs ur approval” was also quoted.

Entertainment Tonight states all of the above words to be from screenshots obtained by more than one source.

Page Six provided a more detailed description of Cardi’s purchases. The media outlet listed the tennis bracelets to be white, yellow, and rose gold. It also outlined the studs as being earrings.

“Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad b*tch gonna spoil haa” was Cardi’s caption to the since-deleted snap.

Cardi had tagged Pristine Jewelers in her post. The high-end retailer is known for its lavish creations and high-profile customers. As Page Six reports, Pristine Jewelers has provided gems for the likes of Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Justin Bieber, and Floyd Mayweather. Cardi seems to have joined them.

Kulture is now aged 10 months. Her father is rapper Offset. While this baby largely stays out of sight, she does make rare appearances on her mother’s Instagram. A video (seen above) showed Cardi celebrating Mother’s Day with Offset and Kulture. While the video appeared dedicated to Cardi’s love for her nearest and dearest, it did include some high-end merchandise. Hermès Birkin bags were clearly visible in the footage.

Cardi is known for her love of designer goods. Whether she’s being photographed with Balenciaga handbags or taking to Instagram dressed head-to-toe in Chanel, this is a celebrity who spends it like she earns it. Clearly, Cardi’s love for the finer things in life means including her daughter. Celebrities spoiling their little ones is now commonplace. Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster has worn a Fendi baseball cap. Kim Kardashian’s daughter North frequently showcases designer clothing.

Why Cardi’s post was deleted hasn’t been clarified. Presumably, however, the purchases are still Cardi’s and her baby will receive them.