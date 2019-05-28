Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Will Reportedly Have A Wedding When ‘They Feel They Are Ready’

Although Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are legally married, the couple is reportedly still set on having a formal wedding ceremony, according to a report from People. However, the couple is reportedly waiting until they “feel they are ready.”

Justin and Hailey shocked fans when they married in a courthouse ceremony in New York last fall. The two had been together for only a few months before they decided to tie the knot. Despite the quick marriage, the young couple appears to be happy together, and Hailey has been supporting her husband through his recent mental health struggles. A source spoke to the site and explained why the couple is waiting to have a formal wedding ceremony.

“Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready. The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.”

Justin has been open about his struggles and has kept his fans updated via social media. He appears to be doing much better and recently released a new single with Ed Sheeran. The source continued to explain that Justin’s treatment has been helpful.

“It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It’s when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.”

The couple was reportedly set to have a wedding around Justin’s birthday earlier this year. The singer turned 25-years-old, and reportedly he and Hailey were planning a celebration for their wedding and his birthday. However, those plans didn’t pan out. Whether or not the couple will have their ceremony this year is yet to be known, but it is great that Justin is doing better and that Hailey is supporting him.

Loading...

Fans have wondered if there is more new music set to come from the singer since the release of the single with Ed Sheeran. While he hasn’t said too much about it, Justin recently revealed that he was in the studio. He took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of himself alongside his wife, Hailey, in the studio.

“Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka,” Justin wrote alongside the Instagram photo. Another photo shared by Justin shows him cuddling up with Hailey on a couch, and he calls her his “goo goo.”

Even though there doesn’t appear to be a set date for a wedding ceremony between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, these two appear to be happy and in love.