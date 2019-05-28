Rita Ora Takes Her Top Off, Flaunts Major Cleavage In Tiny Black Bra

The gorgeous singer teased fans with a sultry Instagram snap as she announced her new collaboration with Tiesto and Jonas Blue.

Rita Ora put on a very tantalizing display for her fans in her latest Instagram update.

Earlier today, the British singer treated her massive following to a sizzling snapshot – a sultry black-and-white photo that drove Ritabots wild, and for good reason.

For the enticing snap, the “Only Want You” songstress took off her top, stripping down to skimpy underwear in what was arguably one of the most revealing photos she has shared in quite a while. This latest image may even beat out the sweltering, cleavage-flaunting pic that Rita posted on Saturday, one which was detailed by The Inquisitr at the time.

While this older photo saw Rita busting out of an outrageously low-cut fitted dress, the blonde bombshell showed a lot more skin in her latest Instagram snap. Wearing only a tiny black bra and very little else, the 28-year-old stunner put her busty assets on full display.

Channeling her inner seductress with admirable skill and artistry, Rita gave fans an ample, close-up view of her bust. The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker unabashedly flaunted her décolletage in the skin-baring snap, sending pulses racing among her vast base of admirers.

Her tiny bra boasted a plunging design that barely contained her buxom curves, showcasing her deep cleavage with subtle elegance and a heavy dose of sex appeal. At the same time, the scantily-clad singer showed off her taut waistline and incredibly toned stomach — all the while flashing some of her eye-catching tattoos.

Rita cut a very seductive figure in the daring get-up. Posing on a black, metallic chair, the fair-haired beauty gazed into the distance as if lost in thought. As she lifted a finger to her perfectly-contoured eyebrows, she appeared to be admiring her reflection in a unseen mirror, one that wasn’t visible in the frame. Looking at a fixed point off-screen with an intense gaze, the “Let You Love Me” songstress slightly parted her plump lips in a provocative way, sending temperatures soaring in the process.

While her photo certainly drove fans into a frenzy, Rita did more than simply tease her flawless figure in the alluring post. The singer also taunted Ritabots in the photo’s caption, pumping up the excitement as she announced a new song.

Hot on the heels of her “Carry On” track – one written together with DJ Kygo for the hotly-anticipated Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie, as previously covered by The Inquisitr – Rita is now teaming up with Tiesto and Jonas Blue for a hot new project called “Ritual.” The song comes out on Friday, May 31, and is expected to be a dark club banger, if the recently released artwork is any indication.

Rita first announced the collaboration on Monday, when she dropped yet another torrid photo on Instagram alongside the artwork for “Ritual.”

Needless to say, Rita’s 14.9 million Instagram followers went crazy over the latest post. Brimming with anticipation over the new song, her fans left more than 108,000 likes on the photo — in addition to nearly 650 comments.

“I cant [sic] believe we get a new song at the end of the week. miss ora you feeding us SO GOOD,” wrote one particularly enthused fan.

“Ritual is gonna [sic] be so [fire emoji] cant [sic] wait for Friday, I dare lol, keep up the hard work queen [crown emoji],” penned another follower.

The sentiment was echoed by a third message that read, “Can’t wait untill [sic] Friday.”