‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, May 29: Wyatt & Flo Make Love

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 29, tease that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will take their relationship to the next level. They will take advantage of the empty house to sneak in some intimate time, per Highlight Hollywood.

Flo and Wyatt are enjoying having the Forrester mansion to themselves. Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester went away to a spa for a couple of days, while Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) is in Las Vegas. They decide to relax by the pool and chat. Flo can’t believe that her life had changed so much since she moved to Los Angeles. She is also excited to have Wyatt in her life again.

Wyatt has just broken up with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). He could not forgive her for not telling him about Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) plans. He felt that Sally should have told him that Thomas wanted to break up Liam and Hope. Wyatt felt that he could not be with someone who kept secrets from him.

As B&B fans pointed out, Wyatt is being a hypocrite. He was also keeping secrets from Sally. For one, he and Flo shared numerous kisses. Not once did he tell Sally that he has been kissing his ex-girlfriend from the moment that he ran into her at the bar. At the first sign of trouble, he allowed Sally to move out so that he could be with Flo. It seems as if he did not owe Sally any loyalty either.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo also has a secret. If Wyatt thought that Sally was disloyal, he might need to reconsider his opinion of Flo. Not only did she pass off her cousin’s baby as her own, but she is allowing Hope to continue to believe that her baby is dead.

Nevertheless, these star-crossed lovers will make love and reaffirm how much they are attracted to each other. This will be the first time that they have had sex since they parted ways in Vegas. The Bold and the Beautiful promises steamy scenes as this new couple hit the sheets.

However, it seems as if Wyatt and Flo’s romance is doomed to fail. It’s only a matter of time before Hope finds out that her baby is alive, per The Inquisitr. If his reaction to Sally’s dishonesty is anything to go by, Wyatt will be repulsed by Flo’s crimes. Will Wyatt go running back to Sally or will he stand by Flo when her world falls apart?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.