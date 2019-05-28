Rob Lowe Reveals Trauma Over Prince William Losing His Hair

Actor Rob Lowe revealed he was traumatized over Prince William losing his hair in a new interview published by The Telegraph. He called his reaction to watching the royal follicles fall out “one of the most traumatic experiences of my life.”

“Can we talk about William? Prince William? I mean the future king of your country let himself lose his own hair,” Lowe, who is known for his luxurious locks and eternally young looks, said to Britain’s The Telegraph.

The actor also quipped that the minute he realized he was shedding some of his own hair, Lowe took care of the problem via a medication he has taken for the past 30 years.

While he realizes he might be more “vain” than most people,” it certainly isn’t his the head of hair he sports that continues to draw fans to his work. Lowe, who shot to fame in the role of Sodapop Curtis in Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film The Outsiders, continues to maintain a strong presence in both television and movies, over 35 years after the 1983 film hit theaters.

The movie, based on the book by S.E. Hinton, starred Lowe alongside Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Diane Lane, and Leif Garrett.

Lowe currently stars in ITV’s Wild Bill. The Telegraph said of the show that Lowe will portray United States policeman Bill Hixon, who is appointed Chief Constable of East Lincolnshire Police and moves to Boston with his 14-year-old daughter after the death of his wife. Thus far, only one season of the series has been shot, and the show is set to debut in June. A second season is reportedly being considered.

Lowe is also starring in a nationwide tour of Stories I Only Tell My Friends, the same name of the book published in 2011 where he relived some of the more interesting aspects of his life.

Lowe explained in an interview with The Tennessean that he wanted these special series of shows to be like a concert but instead of music, you get a greatest hits revue of the actor’s highs and lows.

He explained that he touches on some of the more known aspects of his life and career, such as his struggles with drugs and being in recovery for 28 years and counting. He also shares the secrets of his long marriage to wife Sheryl, what it was like to be known as a member of the iconic Brat Pack in the 1980s, and some other little known personal tidbits. He allows members of the audience to ask him questions as well, which is a large part of the show.

The actor has a limited number of engagements for the show, which can be found on his official website, Rob Lowe Live.

Lowe will star in a new series titled 9-1-1 Lone Star for Fox in September. He will also executive produce.