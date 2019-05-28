Miley Cyrus Sizzles In Skimpy Polka-Dot Bikini

On the heels of her highly-anticipated new album, Miley Cyrus is continuing to show off her rockin’ body.

As fans know, Miley is currently promoting her seventh studio album and she has been sharing photos and videos from it on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. But earlier today, the songstress took to her Instagram stories to share a bikini-clad snapshot with her army of followers. In the image, Miley snaps a selfie in the mirror while showing off her toned and tanned figure to fans.

The 26-year-old looks absolutely stunning as she poses in a white halter-neck bikini with black polka-dots. The sexy little outfit leaves almost nothing to the imagination with the singer’s killer abs taking center stage. The tiny bikini bottoms also leave virtually nothing to the imagination with Cyrus giving fans a good peak of her long and lean legs. It appears as though the singer is wearing very minimal makeup, giving a slight smile into the camera and wearing her long, blonde locks up in a top-knot. Also on display in the image are Miley’s many tattoos that line both of her arms and part of her tummy.

I’ll give you what you need

When you give me what I deserve pic.twitter.com/kYQPiI1yVv — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 28, 2019

And Miley posted the same exact photo to her Twitter account, earning her a ton of attention from her loyal followers. Since the tweet went live, it’s already earned Cyrus lots of praise with over 29,000 favorites, 2,700-plus retweets, and 500-plus comments. While many followers took to the post to gush over Miley’s incredible bikini body, countless others told her that they love the suit.

“You look so good omg that bicep, those legs, that waisttt, you look so good babe,” one follower commented.

“Omg yasss look at that toned body! You look amazing!”

“Super cute bikini. Looking good Miley,” one more fan chimed in.

And this particular snapshot came very shortly after Miley’s little sister, Noah Cyrus, posted a sexy shot of her own. As The Inquisitr shared, Noah posted two images to her Instagram account over the weekend. Both of the snapshots were taken in the singer’s bathroom and Noah was the mastermind behind the photos. The first image in the set shows Noah lifting up her little white t-shirt to expose her toned and tanned abs. On the bottom, Cyrus leaves little to the imagination, flashing some major leg in a racy pair of red, thonged lingerie. She holds the camera up so it just covers her mouth — leaving her nose and eyes visible. Noah completes her sultry look by wearing her long, dark locks down and straight. The second photo is very similar to the first, with Noah flashing her thong-clad backside to the camera.

One thing is for sure — those Cyrus girls have some good genes.