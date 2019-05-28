Jessa Duggar Gives Birth To Third Child: ‘We’re So Grateful To God For This Precious Gift’

Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, have welcomed their third child together according to Us Weekly.

Jessa gave birth to a daughter weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces at home on Sunday. The proud parents chose the name Ivy Jane Seewald for their little girl who was 20.5 inches long at birth. Ivy joins her older brothers, 3-year-old Spurgeon and 2-year-old Henry. While the two boys were bigger at birth, Jessa explained to the site that her daughter feels “so tiny” compared to her older brothers.

“We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her.”

Jessa also shared a photo of Ivy Jane with Us Weekly. In the photo, the newborn is wearing a pink onesie with a gray hat that is adorned with an adorable bow. Little Ivy is wrapped in a white blanket in the photo.

In another report from Us Weekly, both Jessa and Ben guessed that baby number three would be a boy. Despite the couple having guessed they would have another boy, they revealed that they would “love” if they had a girl.

At the time, Ben talked about transitioning from being a family of four to a family a five.

“We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage! We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!”

Throughout her pregnancy, Jessa shared photos of her growing baby bump on her Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her most recent Instagram photo shows Jessa at 38-weeks of pregnancy. In the photo, Jessa wore a pink dress which hugged her growing baby bump. She revealed in her caption that the pregnancy had “flown by.” Of course, she attributed that to the fact that she had two toddlers who were “keeping her on her toes.”

Prior to that, Jessa shared that she had experienced heartburn throughout the pregnancy. On an Instagram post, Jessa shared a photo of her baby bump at 31-weeks and talked about an old-wives tale that suggested that if a pregnant woman experiences heartburn, her baby will have hair. However, it is unclear if this old wives tale turned out to be true for Jessa this time around as Ivy is wearing a hat in the photo that was published by Us Weekly.

Congratulations to Jessa and Ben are the birth of their daughter!