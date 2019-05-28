Kim Kardashian Shows Cleavage In Sexy Dress From Photo Shoot

Celebrity Kim Kardashian showed some serious cleavage in a series of photos she recently shared to Instagram. The photos saw her sporting some new pieces from her Mrs. West Collection.

In some of the photos — which were shot using using a soft focus — the celebrity wore a partially sheer white maxi dress with a plunging neckline. Her hair was pulled up, with loose strands falling softly around her pretty face. In one photo, she sat on a set of white stairs, using her cell phone. Another snap showed Kardashian sitting on the floor with her back against the wall. Her knees pulled up to her chest, the reality star looked to be deep in thought while photographers — and others on the set — worked intently in the background. In another shot, Kardashian looked ethereal as she walked barefoot in a white hallway, holding a white rose while gazing out of a window. In a similar shot, the beauty stood looking ahead — the rose visible on the floor, resting beside her bare feet.

Another black-and-white photo from the shoot saw the star lounging on a sofa, using her phone, while wearing a luxurious robe with feather trim. Another snapshot showed a close up of the roses being attached to the front of a sleeveless white dress — one which Kim wore in other photos for the campaign.

In the caption attached to these photos, Kardashian, 38, wrote that shooting the photos was “so much fun.” The reality TV star added that the line-up of product offerings — except lipstick and lip gloss — were entirely sold out.

Fans of the celebrity loved the photos, with some commenting on how timeless and classic they looked. Other followers told the star they loved her beautiful dress.

Kardashian launched her Mrs. West line on her wedding anniversary, May 24. The mother of four looked stunning in all of the campaign photos. She said the colors for the makeup collection were inspired by the makeup she had worn at her wedding. Mario Dedivanovic, the artist who did her makeup on her wedding day, was also credited for the star’s makeup in the new campaign photos.

One promotional photo for the Mrs. West collection showed Kardashian wearing her wavy hair slicked back. She sported soft smoky eye makeup, expertly sculpted eyebrows, and a nude lip. She stood in front of a wall of white flowers — flowers which resembled the backdrop at her lavish wedding ceremony at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, five years ago.