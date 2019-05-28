‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Summer Preview: Things Get Complicated For Sharon

May is almost over, and new The Young and the Restless spoilers for summer in Genoa City preview that Sharon finds herself caught between Rey and Adam as the latter’s return complicates things for her.

After last fall’s heartbreak with Nick (Joshua Morrow), Sharon (Sharon Case) has her life on track. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is finally free after divorcing Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), and he’s moved into Sharon’s house. Even Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) gave her blessing to Sharon and Rey.

Y&R head writer, Josh Griffith, recently spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the steamy summer storyline. He implied that Adam (Mark Grossman) ends up complicating things for Sharon and Rey, so all may not be perfect — even though they’re technically in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

He said, “Adam’s return will be a major complication for Sharon and Rey’s relationship.”

Rey is currently unemployed, which worries him, but The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap reveals that Nick offers Rey the position of head of security at Dark Horse. Nick also wants Rey to do a bit of personal investigation on Adam.

“Someone will hire Rey to keep tabs on Adam, which will give Rey the upper hand when he learns about Adam’s life away from Genoa City,” said Griffith.

That “someone” is likely Nick, and what Rey finds in Las Vegas may give Sharon some pause when it comes to trusting Adam fully. Neither Nick nor Rey are thrilled about Sharon’s connection to Adam, but Rey is at least trying to stay somewhat neutral for the sake of harmony in his relationship. He’s trying to do the right thing, attempting to give Sharon some space to figure out things for herself. However, whatever he uncovers about Adam’s recent history in Vegas could have Rey changing his tune sometime very soon.

While Sharon is one of the few people in Genoa City who supports Adam, she may find that even she has to question herself when it comes to the newly returned Newman. They have a history, and some of it was truly terrible. However, Sharon has been able to move past that, growing into the healthier version of herself that she is today.

Things with Rey could end up on shaky ground depending on what Sharon chooses to do about Adam, and the next few weeks will be quite telling in how things will play out in the end.