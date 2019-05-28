‘The Talk’ Star Sharon Osbourne Calls 2019 Her ‘Toughest Year’ For This Reason

Sharon Osbourne recently revealed on a new episode of The Talk that thus far, 2019 has been her toughest year.

She stated to her fellow co-hosts, which include Sara Gilbert, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood, that despite the many ups and downs she has endured throughout her 37-year marriage to rock ‘n’ roll icon Ozzy Osbourne, this year has been a bitter pill to swallow.

“Probably this year has been the toughest year of my life. My husband’s illness,” she said, per a story published by Entertainment Tonight. “His accident has been absolutely devastating to me, to everybody. And it’s definitely been the toughest ride I’ve had so far and I hope the only tough ride. I can’t take any more.”

Osbourne, who has always been candid about the struggles she and her husband have faced head-on throughout their relationship, explained that Ozzy’s health scare was brought on by complications from a flu battle. This caused him to postpone both the U.K. and European leg of his “No More Tours 2” tour.

After leaving the hospital, the rock ‘n’ roll icon then had an accident at home, causing him to cancel the rest of his scheduled concert bookings for 2019. He will reconvene the tour in 2020, beginning in January with an appearance in Nottingham, England.

Just several weeks ago, the talk show host and mother of Jack, Kelly, and Aimee revealed on The Talk that she had tried to commit suicide three times when the show discussed a segment regarding depression.

She admitted that as a young woman before she married Ozzy and while the two were dating, she “stupidly” tried to prove her love for him by slashing her wrist with a steak knife, reported Entertainment Tonight.

She and Osbourne were a force to be reckoned with in the music world. Ultimate Classic Rock reported that Sharon became Ozzy’s manager after a falling out with her father, Don Arden, who managed Ozzy’s band at the time, the legendary heavy metal group Black Sabbath.

Sharon Osbourne decided that once Ozzy split from the group, she would grab the reins and take over managing his career. Osbourne admitted she ran on survival instinct and what she had learned from her father to help skyrocket her husband’s career and make him not only a legend but a pop culture icon as well.

“I had to survive. I was like, ‘You’re not gonna beat me down. You’re not gonna beat us down.’ Because that’s what everyone wanted,” Sharon Osbourne said of her early days as her husband’s manager, per Loudwire.

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.