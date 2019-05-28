Bikini Model Sierra Skye Shows Major Skin, Goes Topless In Leopard Thong Bikini

Sierra Skye may have broken the internet with her most recent social media post.

As fans of the bikini model know, Sierra has gained a huge following on Instagram. She currently boasts over 4 million followers on the popular social media platform, and that number seems to grow by the day. The blonde-haired beauty is known for showing off her enviable figure in a number of different bikinis, and she certainly knows how to get her fans talking. In the most recent photo that was posted to her account, Skye leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

The image appears to have been taken in Sierra’s backyard, with a fire pit and plenty of lounge chairs being visible in the background. In this particular image, the model stands front and center, turning her backside to the camera. The 23-year-old goes topless, covering her breasts with one of her hands. Skye puts the other hand in her hair, which is pulled back in a high bun.

But it’s the bikini model’s toned and tanned derriere that really steals the show. In the snapshot, Sierra rocks a leopard print thong that exposes most of her backside. Since having been posted, the share has already earned Sierra plenty of attention — attracting over 232,000 likes in addition to 2,000-plus comments. While many fans commented on the post with different romantic emoji, countless others offered up words to describe Sierra’s incredible figure.

“Don’t make me drop my jaw oh my GOODNESS,” one follower wrote.

“Wow is this body even possible? asking for a friend,” a second supporter gushed.

“If I had a genie, my 3rd wish would be to have her body. My 1st is wealth & 2nd world peace then this banging body haha,” another admirer remarked.

And this isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Sierra has wowed her fans with a sultry post. As The Inquisitr shared last week, Skye sizzled in another NSFW bikini at that time. In that post, Sierra spread her legs open while posing on a tan-colored lounger. The social sensation star showed off her flawless figure in a skimpy pink bikini which featured plenty of cutouts on the top, exposing ample amounts of cleavage — as well as some underboob.

The bottom of the suit also featured a little cutout, one which allowed Skye to show off her toned tummy to her fans. To complete her look, the bombshell wore her long blonde locks down and curly. She also sported a face full of beautiful makeup for the photo op.