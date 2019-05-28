Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Sandy Beach Booty In Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is a total beach bum in her latest Instagram snap. On Tuesday, the reality star shared a photo of herself — and Poosh columnist Stephanie Shepherd — living it up in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Kardashian shared the revealing snap in honor of Menstrual Hygiene Day, and she sure gained her fans’ attention.

The black-and-white photo on Kardashian’s Instagram feed showed the women relaxing, face-down in the sand, as they chatted. Kardashian’s toned booty was on full display, covered in sand, as she rocked a cheeky white one-piece swimsuit. The swimsuit in question boasted a series of crossed straps on the back. She spoke to Shepherd, who wore a black thong bikini, over her thick black designer sunglasses.

“‘Is my tampon string showing?’@steph_shep whispered to me. The source of life shouldn’t be embarrassing or hard to talk about. Mothers, teach your sons too. Join me and Steph in the conversation on poosh.com, and Happy Menstrual Hygiene Day!” Kardashian captioned the eye-catching post.

Kardashian’s photo garnered over 500,000 likes. In the comments section, many fans applauded Kourtney’s effort to bring awareness to the cause — also applauding her toned physique.

“Women: the only thing that keeps our universe going,” one user wrote.

“KOURTNEY IS THE MOST INTERESTING TO LOOK AT,” another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other followers disagreed with Kardashian’s message.

“Some things should be private,” one follower remarked in response to her caption.

“Degrading and tacky photo,” another user added.

In any case, Kardashian wasn’t finished speaking on the matter. Over on her newly-founded lifestyle website, Poosh, the mother of four advocated for menstrual hygiene intervention programs in countries like Uganda, where many young girls do not have regular access to feminine products. In her blog post, Kardashian announced that she recently joined the board of directors for Khana, “a nonprofit on a mission to ensure every girl has the panties she needs to manage menstruation and stay in school.”

Kardashian also encouraged readers to continue the conversation about menstrual hygiene, to shop sustainable products, and to show their support for Khana.

The mother of four just recently returned from her trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands, where she was joined by her sisters — Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — as well as Khloe’s 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, according to E! News.

A source revealed that the sisters spent their vacation in an oceanfront property with a giant pool.

“They had a very relaxing stay,” the source said. “It’s a beautiful white sand beach and they had it all to themselves.”