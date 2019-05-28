Franklin Graham Issues Call For Special Prayer Day To Ward Off The President’s Enemies

A long-time supporter of the president, Graham calls on Christians to pray for Donald Trump on June 2.

Franklin Graham, son of popular evangelist Billy Graham and long-time supporter of President Donald Trump, recently issued a call to Christians around the country to mark Sunday, June 2 as a day of special prayer for the president.

According to The Hill, Graham and a group of 250 faith leaders want congregations to set aside time on Sunday to “protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide” Trump.

The event, which is officially being called a “Special Day of Prayer for the President,” comes on the heels of increased threats of impeachment from House Democrats, along with accusations that Trump is engaged in a “cover-up” after the release of the Mueller report.

Last week, CNN reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she intended to “pray for the president and the United States of America,” after a planned bi-partisan meeting with the president over infrastructure quickly fell apart.

Graham made the announcement official in a Facebook post on Sunday, asking his 7.7 million followers on the platform to share the event and to comment if they intended on joining him and the 250-strong Christian leadership group in prayer.

Within the post, Graham emphasized why pro-Trump Christians should back the president with the power of prayer, claiming that the only hope left for the United States and the president is God.

“President Trump’s enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency. In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has. I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God,” he wrote.

Prominent conservatives were listed on Graham’s website as part of the faith leadership team, including former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Graham’s support for Trump stretches back to 2011, when Trump declared his interest in pursuing the Republican nomination for the 2012 presidential election. It was solidified last November when he endorsed the president for defending the Christian faith.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Graham recently made headlines after slamming 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, saying he should “repent” for being gay. He claimed that homosexuality is “something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized.”

Buttigieg didn’t address Graham’s comments, but has been vocal in criticizing Vice President Mike Pence’s record on LGBTQ issues.

Thanks to his massive social media influence, Graham’s Facebook post announcing the special prayer event has been liked 177,000 times and shared by over 125,000 followers as of this writing.