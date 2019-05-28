Elizabeth Hurley Kicks Her Feet Up In Loose Dress, Exposes Legs & Derriere In Sexy New Photo

Elizabeth Hurley has a seemingly infinite arsenal of sexy ammunition to share with her Instagram fans, and she isn’t afraid to show it. On Tuesday, the British stunner took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of coquettish new photos in which she exposes quite a lot of skin as she strikes a daring pose in a loose summer dress.

In the snapshots in question, the 53-year-old model and actress is reclining on the grass as she rocks a romantic summer dress. The dress features two short spaghetti straps that go over Hurley’s shoulders, also boasting two drooping sleeves that fall onto her upper arms, creating a cutout at the top of her shoulders. In addition, the low-cut neckline of the dress shows off quite a bit of Hurley’s decolletage. The dress — which, according to the tag she included with her post, is from Coco Fennell Clothing — has a dreamy print, one featuring different types of fruits.

In the first of the two photos, Hurley is lying back with her left foot in the air. As she maintains this post, Elizabeth’s other leg is bent in a pose which causes her dress to fall back onto her lap, exposing her famous legs, and part of her derriere — much to the delight of her fans.

Hurley completed her summery look with a pair of brown shades, opting to protect her eyes from the glaring sun. She is wearing her light brown hair in a casual middle part, styled down, and her tresses cascade over her shoulders and onto the grass behind her.

The post — which Hurley shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 820 comments within hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of The Royals star took to the comments section to share how they feel about her sexy pose, with many fans also sharing their broader admiration for Hurley.

“Your beauty is a drug i could get addicted too [sic],” one user wrote, trailing their message with a red heart emoji, a red rose emoji, and a heart with arrow emoji.

“An English rose, of the highest order,” another one chimed in, also adding a series of emoji.

Loading...

As fans of Hurley will surely know, the model often takes to her Instagram account to promote her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. These promotional posts often entail Elizabeth flaunting her ageless physique in one of her own designs.